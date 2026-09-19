Software Shares Regain Ground On Earnings, AI Caution Arabian Post
The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has climbed about 17 per cent since the end of the first half, reversing part of a 14 per cent decline during the opening six months of 2026, when investors heavily favoured chipmakers and other AI infrastructure plays. Over the same period, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen roughly 19 per cent after doubling in the first half.
The shift follows an earnings season in which every software company in the S&P 500 beat profit expectations, with the average surprise exceeding 13 per cent. More than 80 per cent also reported revenue above forecasts, helping counter the argument that generative AI was already eroding demand for established enterprise software.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment