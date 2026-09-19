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UN Council Affirms Saudi Defence Rights Amid Houthi Attacks Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">The UN Security Council has condemned continuing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia in the strongest terms and affirmed the kingdom's right to defend itself under international law.

The 15-member council said on Friday that strikes affecting civilian and energy infrastructure had injured civilians, including women and children, as cross-border attacks from Yemen continued to place Saudi cities and strategic facilities under pressure.

Council members affirmed“the inherent right of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to self-defence in accordance with international law” and expressed solidarity with Riyadh over attacks affecting civilians and civilian objects on Saudi territory.

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The Arabian Post

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