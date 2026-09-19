UN Council Affirms Saudi Defence Rights Amid Houthi Attacks Arabian Post
The 15-member council said on Friday that strikes affecting civilian and energy infrastructure had injured civilians, including women and children, as cross-border attacks from Yemen continued to place Saudi cities and strategic facilities under pressure.
Council members affirmed“the inherent right of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to self-defence in accordance with international law” and expressed solidarity with Riyadh over attacks affecting civilians and civilian objects on Saudi territory.
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