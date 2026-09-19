Deutsch de Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Messer-Angreifer zu 15 Jahren Gefängnis Original Read more: Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Messer-Angreifer zu 15 Jahren Gefä

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A Zurich court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 15 years' imprisonment for multiple counts of attempted murder. He attacked several children with a knife in 2024. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich knife attacker jailed for 15 years for stabbing children This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 17:20 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered outpatient therapy and a 15-year ban from the country.

During the attack on October 1, 2024, the man, now 25, lunged at a group of nursery school children and injured three five-year-old boys.

An after-school care worker intervened and managed to stop the attacker. Some of the victims were seriously injured and only narrowly survived.

More More Demographics Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care centre

This content was published on Oct 2, 2024 A 23-year-old man attacked several children with a stabbing weapon at a nursery in Zurich on Tuesday.

Read more: Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care c