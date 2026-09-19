Zurich Knife Attacker Jailed For 15 Years For Stabbing Children
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Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Messer-Angreifer zu 15 Jahren Gefängnis
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Read more: Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Messer-Angreifer zu 15 Jahren Gefä
In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered outpatient therapy and a 15-year ban from the country.
During the attack on October 1, 2024, the man, now 25, lunged at a group of nursery school children and injured three five-year-old boys.
An after-school care worker intervened and managed to stop the attacker. Some of the victims were seriously injured and only narrowly survived.More More Demographics Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care centre
This content was published on Oct 2, 2024 A 23-year-old man attacked several children with a stabbing weapon at a nursery in Zurich on Tuesday.Read more: Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care c
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