MPD 2047: DDA Explores Single-Window Approvals For Ageing Housing Redevelopment And Private Sector Participation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has held its fourth and fifth stakeholder consultations on the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047), focusing on redevelopment of ageing residential societies, industrial development and greater private-sector participation.

The consultations are part of a three-month stakeholder outreach programme being conducted to support coordinated and participatory implementation of MPD 2047.

Focus on Redevelopment of Ageing Housing

The fourth consultation, held on Monday, brought together representatives of Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Cooperative Group Housing Societies to discuss redevelopment of older residential complexes, particularly those more than 50 years old or facing structural safety concerns.

DDA officials explained provisions covering Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), Floor Area Ratio (FAR), incentivised FAR and rationalisation of density restrictions.

Discussions also covered amalgamation of adjoining plots, road networks, parking, open spaces, sustainable development and waste management.

The proposed framework aims to facilitate additional dwelling units while improving parking, open spaces and infrastructure in ageing neighbourhoods.

Housing representatives sought higher permissible FAR, a single-window approval mechanism involving multiple agencies and structural safety audits of older buildings before redevelopment. DDA also apprised them of a time-bound grievance redressal mechanism for redevelopment-related concerns.

Industry Stakeholders Discuss Private Sector Role

The fifth consultation, held on Tuesday, was attended by representatives of major industry and commerce bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ASSOCHAM and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

The discussions focused on provisions for promoting industry under MPD 2047, including the proposed framework for providing DDA land to the private sector and the Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR) framework.

DDA officials briefed stakeholders on provisions and planning mechanisms aimed at facilitating industrial development in Delhi. Industry representatives shared suggestions and feedback on the implementation of the Master Plan.

The consultations are intended to gather sector-specific inputs and address implementation concerns as the DDA works towards putting MPD 2047 provisions into effect.

(KNN Bureau)

