Textile Exports Rise 16.1% Yoy To Rs 29,776 Crore In August 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)India's textile exports rose 16.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 29,776 crore in August 2026 from Rs 25,656 crore a year earlier, with major segments recording growth, the Ministry of Textiles said in a release.

During April-August 2026, cumulative textile exports increased 10.3 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cotton, Man-Made Textiles Drive Growth

Exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products increased 24.1 per cent in August, while man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups grew 19.9 per cent, the release noted.

Carpet exports rose 15 per cent during the month, while handicraft exports excluding handmade carpets recorded stronger growth of 41.4 per cent. Ready-made garments of all textiles increased 6.1 per cent.

The ministry highlighted that the cumulative April-August performance also remained positive, with cotton textiles exports rising 18 per cent, man-made textiles 13.6 per cent and carpets 11.9 per cent.

Handicrafts Post Strongest Cumulative Growth

Handicrafts excluding handmade carpets recorded 44 per cent growth during April-August 2026, emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in the textile export basket.

The broad-based expansion reflects continued growth across both traditional and manufactured textile categories, with efforts focused on market diversification and greater value addition.

(KNN Bureau)

