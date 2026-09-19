Nvidia Launches Jetson Orin Nano 2 Robotics Computer

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Nvidia has released the Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer for entry-level edge AI. The company says the new computer will enable millions of developers worldwide to build robots, delivery and inspection drones, and vision AI systems for frontier physical AI applications.

Jetson Orin Nano 2 delivers 2x the inference performance of its predecessor in the same form factor and consumes 40 percent less power at the same performance.

More than 3 million developers have built on the Nvidia robotics stack, with Cognex, Doosan Bobcat and Matic among the first to adopt and explore Jetson Orin Nano 2.

Ecosystem partners are building carrier boards, hardware systems and reference solutions to help customers accelerate time to market.

Nvidia has announced Nvidia Jetson Orin Nano 2, a new robotics computer set to redefine entry-level edge AI – putting frontier-class generative AI performance in the hands of millions of developers.

As AI models grow smaller and more efficient, more edge devices can become autonomous systems that understand context, interpret language and images, and act in real time.

To bring these capabilities into physical machines like robots, delivery and inspection drones, and vision AI systems, developers need compact, energy-efficient robotics computers built for edge AI.

“Today's small and medium frontier models have reached the accuracy of last year's largest frontier models, unlocking real-time intelligence for edge devices,” said Deepu Talla, vice president of robotics and edge AI at Nvidia.

“The Jetson Orin Nano 2 computer puts that breakthrough within reach of millions of developers, delivering the performance and energy efficiency needed for real-time reasoning at the edge.”

Cognex, Doosan Bobcat and Matic are among the first to adopt and explore Jetson Orin Nano 2.

A major leap for entry-level edge AI

Featuring 78 trillion operations per second of AI compute, 8GB of memory and an 8-core Arm CPU, Jetson Orin Nano 2 delivers a significant leap in AI and video-processing performance in a cost-effective, power-efficient system.

Jetson Orin Nano 2 achieves 2x the inference performance of Jetson Orin Nano Super through improved Tensor Cores and higher memory bandwidth, while maintaining the same compact form factor. In 15-watt mode, Jetson Orin Nano 2 consumes 40% less power to deliver the same performance as its predecessor.

Powered by Nvidia's open software stack, Nvidia Jetson agent skills and a rich AI ecosystem, Jetson Orin Nano 2 enables developers to run the latest large language models and vision language models optimized for memory-efficient edge inference – including open models like Nvidia Cosmos and Nvidia Nemotron, Gemma 4 and Qwen 3 – to rapidly build advanced AI applications.

Partner ecosystem and millions of robotics developers build on Jetson

More than 3 million developers are building on Nvidia's robotics stack, and with Jetson Orin Nano 2, partners like Cognex, Doosan Bobcat, Matic and Wing are bringing real-world edge AI applications to compact devices, including home robots, vision AI systems, delivery and inspection drones, carrier boards, hardware systems and reference solutions.

Wing, a leading drone delivery company and subsidiary of Alphabet, is using Jetson Orin Nano Super and the Nvidia software stack in its delivery drone fleet – and plans to evaluate Jetson Orin Nano 2 to advance real-time AI perception and reasoning for faster, safer delivery from local businesses to residential yards.

“Drone delivery depends on AI that can enable fast, reliable understanding of the real world,” said Dinuka Abeywardena, head of perception at Wing.“Wing is exploring Jetson Orin Nano 2 to give us a path to more responsive, energy-efficient drones that can help make deliveries quicker and more dependable for customers.”

Matic Robots, an advanced consumer robotics company, is adopting Jetson Orin Nano 2 to enable more intuitive interactions with its home cleaning robots, enabling them with conversational AI, gesture detection, deeper context of the home with precision mapping and semantic understanding, and autonomous cleaning capabilities.

“Home robots need to understand people, map spaces precisely, understand the layout of objects and spaces, and clean autonomously in dynamic and constantly changing environments,” said Navneet Dalal, co-founder and CEO of Matic Robotics.

“With Jetson Orin Nano 2, Matic can run state-of-the-art AI models at the edge in a compact home robotics platform built for real-time perception, interaction and navigation.”

AAEON, ADLINK, Advantech, Aetina, Antmicro, Aptiv, Auvidea, AVerMedia, Chuanglebo, Connect Tech, ForeCR, JWIPC, Neurealm, Plink, Realtimes, RidgeRun, RS, Seeed Studio, Tauro Tech, Twowin, TZTEK and YUAN are among other Jetson partners building carrier boards, hardware systems, customized AI software and reference solutions to help customers accelerate time to market.

Availability

The Nvidia Jetson Orin Nano 2 module and developer kit are expected to be available in the first half of 2027.