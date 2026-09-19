Naomi Beckwith Says Artists Withdrew From Documenta 16 Over Germany's Gaza Stance

MENAFN - USA Art News), the organizer of the upcoming, has revealed that several artists have declined to participate in the prestigious exhibition due to. Beckwith, who is also the, was appointed to her Documenta role in

Documenta, a quinquennial event held in Kassel, Germany, is recognized globally as a leading recurring art exhibition. However, the event has faced significant criticism since its 2022 edition, which was marred by accusations of antisemitism that many observers viewed as an attempt to suppress pro-Palestine artistic expression. The fallout also affected Documenta 16, leading to the collective resignation of its entire curatorial selection committee in 2023.

In an extensive interview with the German publication Die Zeit, Beckwith discussed the development of her Documenta, the theme of which has not yet been announced. She stated that there have been“a few” artists who rejected her invitation. When asked about their reasons, she explained,“Some have the impression that they are not free in Germany to show what they want to show. Others criticize the stance that Germany has taken on the Gaza war.”

Addressing her own perspective on the conflict, Beckwith emphasized a desire for dialogue.“Far more important than my personal stance is the question of how we can overcome this divisive way of thinking. How can we get the conversation going again?” she said, adding,“I understand the need for solidarity and support, but we won't get anywhere with entrenched positions.”

Beckwith also directly referenced a controversial artwork from Documenta 15 by the Indonesian collective Taring Padi. The large mural depicted a Mossad agent as an antisemitic caricature, drawing widespread condemnation. It was initially covered and later removed entirely from the exhibition. Beckwith confirmed that such an incident would not recur, stating,“I'm sure something like that won't happen again. We've learned a lot since then.” She further noted that“Taring Padi didn't understand the importance of protecting the Jewish community in this country. And the curators of ruangrupa, whose openness I greatly admire, may not have been prepared for that either.”

Since the previous controversy, Documenta has implemented new measures aimed at preventing similar disputes, including updating its code of conduct to include new language regarding antisemitism. Notably, Documenta's definition of antisemitism aligns with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition, which classifies criticism of Israel as a form of prejudice. Die Zeit highlighted that Beckwith had not signed this code of conduct, to which she responded,“I wasn't asked to do it.”

We previously reported:

London's Ab-Anbar Gallery is showing nearly 200 works by 100 Iranian artists in an exhibition aiming to boost international exposure.

Source: ARTnews