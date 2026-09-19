Missionirnewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Announces Share Repurchase Program For Up To 8.85 Million Shares

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals and may include paid advertising.

Silvercorp Metal s (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announced a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) beginning Sept. 21, 2026, to repurchase up to 8,848,585 common shares, representing approximately 4% of its 221,214,642 shares issued and outstanding as of Sept. 8. The program will run through Sept. 20, 2027, with purchases made at prevailing market prices at the discretion of the company directors. Silvercorp said the NCIB provides flexibility to repurchase shares should market conditions result in its shares being undervalued relative to the value of its mining and corporate assets.

To view the full press release, visit

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVM are available in the company's newsroom at

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