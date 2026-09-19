Investornewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Featured In Networknewsaudio APR On Drone Positioning Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release (“APR”) titled“New Positioning Infrastructure Could Redefine How Investors Value Drone Navigation Tech.” The APR highlights SPARC AI proprietary Overwatch Positioning Network, which enables a drone to send existing sensor and telemetry data through an API to SPARC AI servers, where the aircraft position is calculated and coordinates are returned with no new hardware, software or airframe modification required. SPARC AI says Overwatch currently returns a calculated position in roughly one-third of a second and that customer telemetry and location data are not retained after a position is returned because computation occurs in memory.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defence technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at SPAIF

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