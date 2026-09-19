Ainewsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80) Launches Yardflow(TM) For Industrial And Freight Railyards

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80), an early commercialization stage technology company developing AI-integrated railway sensing systems, announced the launch of YardFlow(TM), a solution designed for industrial and freight railyards across a range of operating environments. Powered by electro-optical vision sensors and proprietary deep-learning algorithms, YardFlow(TM) detects on-track or near-track hazards at distances of up to 200 meters and provides real-time alerts. The company said the solution is also designed to support applications being explored through its expanding commercial collaboration with Railserve, a Marmon Rail company.

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About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision (Nasdaq: RVSN, FSE: C80) is an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems. The Company develops and commercializes proprietary, multi-spectral electro-optic platforms that provide extended-range situational awareness and real-time hazard detection. Using machine learning algorithms to identify and classify obstacles, Rail Vision's technology enhances safety, improves operational efficiency, and supports continuity across deployments.

The Company's cloud-based platform complements its products by transforming railway operational data into actionable insights that help optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve safety. As the Company expands its global footprint, it delivers AI-driven perception that supports safer operations, reduces operational risk, and enables the transition to fully autonomous operations.

Rail Vision holds a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, which has an exclusive sub-license for rail technologies under an innovative pending patent in quantum error correction owned by Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RVSN are available in the company's newsroom at

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