Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Expands Techforce Robotics Platform Across High Growth Automation Markets

TechForce Robotics is expanding beyond hospitality into pharmaceutical, semiconductor and industrial automation markets. Recent developments include expanded manufacturing capabilities, pharmaceutical automation deployments and a potential program involving up to 5,000 robotic systems. Nightfood Holdings is also strengthening its leadership and governance structure as it works to scale TechForce's robotics platform across multiple industries.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is broadening the commercial scope of its robotics platform as automation continues to gain traction across industries facing complex operational and labor challenges.

In its September 3 shareholder update, the company outlined a series of developments spanning advanced manufacturing, pharmaceutical automation, connected robotics and corporate governance. The updates illustrate a strategy that is moving...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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