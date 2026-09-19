Techmediabreaks Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Is Building End-To-End Platform For The Future Of Medical Imaging

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is positioning itself as an integrated medical imaging and healthcare technology company, combining proprietary digital X-ray hardware, FDA-cleared AI applications, cloud software, teleradiology, and healthcare IT into an end-to-end platform designed to support earlier disease detection and more efficient care. Its ecosystem includes Nanox and the next-generation Nanox X imaging systems, Nanox algorithms for identifying potential signs of chronic disease, Nanox for imaging management, and services through USARAD, Nanox and Nanox Health IT. The company is expanding commercial and clinical activity through relationships with organizations including RadNet, Cedars-Sinai, Corewell Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital, while also licensing its proprietary X-ray technology to equipment manufacturers. Nanox reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $4.3 million, up from $2.8 million a year earlier, reflecting contributions across imaging, AI, software, teleradiology and healthcare IT, making the company one to watch as it seeks to broaden access to medical imaging and preventive healthcare.

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About Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

Nanox is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform. Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care. Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .

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