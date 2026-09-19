Frontier Power USA Selected To Advance Energy Resilience Project At Tobyhanna Army Depot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A long-term partnership with the U.S. Army to add new generation and storage capacity to the Pennsylvania grid, while delivering resilient power at Tobyhanna Army Depot

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Power USA (“FPUSA”), an American-owned developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale energy infrastructure, today announced its selection by the U.S. Army to advance development activities for an energy project at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania under the Army's Strategic Capital Initiative. Working in partnership with the Army under a long-term lease of underutilized land, FPUSA intends to develop new energy infrastructure that supplies additional capacity to the regional power system while supporting installation energy resilience.

The project reflects FPUSA's approach to developing integrated energy infrastructure solutions that combine power generation, energy storage, and related technologies to meet the needs of critical customers. By bringing together multiple technologies into a single resilient platform, FPUSA delivers reliable, secure, and domestically sourced energy solutions that strengthen operational readiness and support broader national energy priorities.

The approach reflects a broader model of cooperation between the Army and private industry: leasing non-excess, underutilized land to American companies that finance, build, own, and operate the assets at no capital cost to the government. With power demand rising across the United States, projects of this kind add market-based generation and storage capacity to the grid while giving host installations ready, on-site capability.

“FPUSA is honored to support the U.S. Army and its mission,” said Jay Bellows, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Power USA.“We are proud to bring private capital and American innovation to Army installations, combining American-made battery energy storage with U.S.-compliant power generation to deliver resilient, mission-ready power at scale. We look forward to the opportunity to strengthen the Army's energy security and America's domestic industrial base.”

The Tobyhanna project highlights FPUSA's ability to deliver integrated energy solutions for mission-critical customers. By combining generation, storage, and related infrastructure into a single coordinated solution, FPUSA helps strengthen energy resilience, improve reliability, and support critical national infrastructure.

The project will be developed in coordination with the U.S. Army, including through the negotiation of a definitive agreement as a condition to the award, with the final project scope, commercial arrangements, and allocation of energy benefits to be determined through the negotiating and development process.

About Frontier Power USA

Frontier Power USA develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates integrated energy infrastructure solutions across the United States. The company combines power generation, battery energy storage, and related technologies to deliver resilient, mission-critical energy assets for government, utility, and commercial customers. FPUSA works with leading American industrial and technology partners, including Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), to support domestic manufacturing, energy security, and critical infrastructure development.

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