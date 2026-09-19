Advice Cloud Wins Silver At The Stevies International Business Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognised for Excellence in Business and Professional Services

Brighton, EAST SUSSEX, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advice Cloud, the UK's only public sector procurement consultancy dedicated to tech and digital SMEs, has been awarded Silver at the prestigious Stevies International Business Awards in the Company of the Year - Business and Professional Services category. This award underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the public sector procurement landscape.







The Advice Cloud team, celebrating Silver at the Stevie® International Business Awards 2026.

Founded in 2014 by former government buyer Chris Farthing, Advice Cloud has consistently demonstrated outstanding client success and performance metrics. The company maintains a 65% average tender win rate across approximately 100 contracts serviced annually. Advice Cloud achieved a 99.6% average quality score across 115 framework application submissions in 2025. Beyond helping tech suppliers list on frameworks, they also help these businesses to utilise the route ot market to its full potential. Industry-wide, SME win rates on competitive public sector tenders typically sit at 15–25%. Advice Cloud clients win more than 1 in 3 of the tenders they bid for.

Client satisfaction remains a cornerstone of Advice Cloud's operations. In a 2026 survey, 100% of clients confirmed that the service was a good investment and improved their understanding of framework requirements. This client-centric approach has been pivotal in evolving the company from a transactional support provider to an embedded strategic partner, introducing a Managed Service that sets them apart in the industry.

Advice Cloud's unique market positioning is further strengthened by its industry-exclusive guarantee, promising clients a place on government pre-approved supplier frameworks or their money back. The company's commitment to capability building is evident with the appointment of a dedicated Bid Manager, comprehensive bid writing training for the entire team, and four members achieving APMP certification.

In addition to its business achievements, Advice Cloud is celebrated for its people-first culture and social impact. The company made the 4-day work week permanent in Spring 2024 without any reduction in salary, earning four Great Place to Work® awards, including ranking 87th in the UK's Best WorkplacesTM 2026 and 31st in Best Workplaces for DevelopmentTM 2026.

"Winning Silver at the Stevies is a testament to our team's dedication and the transformative impact we have on our clients. Our purpose-led, people-first culture drives outstanding commercial results," said Chris Farthing, CEO and Founder of Advice Cloud.

The judges praised Advice Cloud's exemplary nomination, highlighting the company's purpose-led culture, transformative growth metrics, and standout client outcomes. The money-back guarantee, framework wins, and third-party workplace recognition were noted as highly impressive, setting Advice Cloud apart from its competitors.







Advice Cloud's award-winning team, helping tech and digital SMEs succeed in public sector procurement.

About Advice Cloud

Advice Cloud is the UK's only public sector procurement consultancy dedicated to tech and digital SMEs. Founded in 2014 by former government buyer Chris Farthing, the Brighton-based firm helps businesses navigate complex public sector markets through framework applications, bid support, and strategic consulting. To date, they have helped over 610 organisations secure more than £2.1bn in contracts, with SMEs comprising 75% of their client base. The team is Carbon Neutral, operates a permanent 4-day work week, and is working toward becoming an employee-owned trust by 2030.1

Press Inquiries

Chris Farthing

chris.farthing [at] advice-cloud.co.uk



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