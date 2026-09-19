STARLUX Airlines Earns Consecutive SKYTRAX 5-Star Rating And World's Cleanest Airline Honors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of just 10 carriers worldwide to hold a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline rating

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LOS ANGELES and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan-based premium carrier STARLUX Airlines has earned the prestigious SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline rating for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its place among an elite group of just 10 airlines worldwide to hold the distinction. STARLUX was also named the World's Cleanest Airline, No. 1 ranking globally and adding another significant recognition of the airline's commitment to service quality and the passenger experience.

The recognition comes at a significant period of international growth for STARLUX, underscoring the airline's focus on maintaining high service standards as it expands its global network. The airline launched its first routes to South Korea between Taipei/Taichung and Busan in June and its first European route between Taipei and Prague in August. In October, STARLUX will launch Taipei–Bali service, further expanding its network across Asia and Europe.

“Receiving the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline recognition for the second consecutive year and being named the World's Cleanest Airline makes this recognition especially meaningful,” said STARLUX Airlines CEO Glenn Chai.“As STARLUX continues to grow, maintaining the quality and consistency of the passenger experience remains one of our highest priorities. These honors reflect the dedication of our colleagues across the airline and the attention they bring to every detail – from the cabin environment and inflight dining to each touchpoint throughout the passenger journey. We are proud of what we have achieved, but even more focused on continuing to earn our passengers' trust as we expand our network around the world.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "We congratulate STARLUX Airlines on this fabulous achievement by winning the top award as the World's Cleanest Airline which the management and staff should be very proud of. This is the most competitive category of the World Airline Awards that sets the target for the airline to maintain such high standards. Certifying STARLUX Airlines with the 5-Star Airline Rating is a testament to their focus on delivering a high-quality customer experience, across all travel classes.”

The SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline rating is based on rigorous audits and comprehensive evaluations covering multiple aspects of the passenger experience, including airport services, cabin environment, onboard service, and inflight dining. The World's Cleanest Airline award recognizes airlines for the cleanliness and overall condition of their cabin environments throughout the passenger journey, including cabin interiors, seats, tray tables, carpets, lavatories, and other key areas.

In addition to its continued recognition as a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline, STARLUX earned Airline Ratings' highest-level 7-Star Plus safety rating this year and ranked No. 5 among the World's Best Airlines. Together, these honors reflect growing international recognition of STARLUX across safety, service quality, and the overall passenger experience.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 34 destinations from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Korea. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America can connect seamlessly through Taipei via the airline's five US routes: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Ontario, CA, and Phoenix. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit , or on our social channels Facebook and Instagram.

About SKYTRAX

SKYTRAX is a UK-based international air transport rating organization that was established in 1989. It is best known for its annual World Airline Awards, which are considered among the most prestigious accolades in the aviation industry. Through comprehensive passenger surveys and professional audits, SKYTRAX evaluates airlines and airports across the globe based on quality standards and customer satisfaction. Their trusted ratings and rankings help travelers make informed decisions and encourage continuous improvement across the air travel sector.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Company name is stylized in all capital letters: STARLUX Airlines. Your adherence to this stylizing is appreciated in your coverage.



Media Contact:

Mary Placido, SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

...