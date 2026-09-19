Navient Completes $612.5 Million Securitization Backed By Private Education Loans

“Expanding access to our securitizations for investors operating under EU and UK regulatory frameworks reflects our ongoing commitment to the capital markets,” said Steve Hauber, chief financial officer of Navient.“We are pleased to structure this transaction with risk retention features designed to support these investors' compliance needs while demonstrating our confidence in the quality of the underlying assets.”

Navient has agreed to retain a portion of the notes and certificates on terms designed to align with the risk retention requirements of the EU securitization regulation and the UK securitization regulatory framework and support the compliance needs of investors subject to the EU or UK requirements. Investors interested in the transaction should conduct their own assessment of the transaction and applicable regulatory requirements. Navient makes no representation or guarantee regarding the suitability of the notes or certificates for the satisfaction of any investor's regulatory obligations.

Pricing and Yield: