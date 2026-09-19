Winkler Real Estate Group Launches Dedicated Piedmont Homes For Sale Resource

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lafayette, California, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, California - September 18, 2026 -

Winkler Real Estate Group has launched a dedicated Piedmont, California home-buying resource on its website, giving buyers and sellers a market guide built specifically for the small, independent city rather than treating it as a section of neighboring Oakland.

The new resource addresses a distinction that many home search platforms overlook. Piedmont is an independent 1.7-square-mile city entirely surrounded by Oakland, with its own city government, schools, police department, and fire department. Because of its size and location, the community is frequently listed online as an Oakland neighborhood, an approach the new guide is designed to correct for people researching the local market.

The launch expands the firm's existing collection of East Bay neighborhood guides, which already cover Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Emeryville, Kensington, Oakland, and Richmond. The Winkler Real Estate Group Piedmont Homes for Sale page presents the local market for both buyers and sellers, alongside descriptions of the city's history, architecture, and community character. Piedmont's housing stock spans modest cottages to large estates, with architectural styles that include Tudor, Norman Revival, Spanish Colonial, Craftsman bungalows, and Colonial Revival.

"Piedmont is the East Bay's best-kept open secret. It is not an Oakland neighborhood, it is its own city, with its own schools and its own character, and buyers deserve a resource that treats it that way," said Daniel Winkler, owner and broker of Winkler Real Estate Group. "I have been selling homes in Piedmont for decades, including the most expensive Piedmont home sold in all of 2007, and this new guide puts that experience to work for every buyer and seller who calls us."

The resource reflects a broader pattern in real estate search, where smaller municipalities absorbed into larger metropolitan listings can be difficult for buyers to research on their own terms. By treating Piedmont as a distinct market, the guide aims to provide clearer context for those weighing a purchase or sale in the city.

Shannon Buckley, an agent with Winkler Real Estate Group, noted that the city's independence shapes the questions buyers tend to ask. "Clients often want to understand how Piedmont's own schools and city services work, and how that differs from surrounding areas," Buckley said. "Having a resource that treats Piedmont as its own city gives buyers and sellers the accurate picture they need before making a decision."

Winkler Real Estate Group serves buyers and sellers throughout the East Bay from its Albany office, offering buyer and seller representation across the region. Prospective clients can visit the Piedmont page at winklerrealestategroup.com or contact the Albany office to speak with an agent.

Winkler Real Estate Group is an independent East Bay brokerage founded in 2001 and headquartered at 1215 Solano Avenue in Albany, California. The firm employs roughly 50 agents and has recorded more than $1 billion in lifetime sales volume, serving communities throughout the East Bay including Piedmont, Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Emeryville, Kensington, Oakland, and Richmond. The brokerage can be reached at its Albany office at (510) 528-2200.

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For more information about Winkler Real Estate Group, contact the company here:

Winkler Real Estate Group

Shannon Buckley

(510) 528-2200

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1215 Solano Ave, Albany, CA 94706

CONTACT: Shannon Buckley