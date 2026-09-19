FCEL Class Action Reminder: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Fuelcell Energy, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that FuelCell misled investors regarding its manufacturing capacity.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP prior to the November 10, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was FuelCell Sued?

According to the complaint, on June 24, 2026, FuelCell announced a capital equipment purchase agreement (“CEPA”) with Fit Energy USA LP (“Fit Energy”) for up to 380 MW of fuel cell power for data centers, with an initial committed 30 MW phase (“Phase 0”) including an immediate deposit.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA;

(2) that, as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected;

(3) that, as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses;

(4) that, as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA;

(5) that the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability; and

(6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did FCEL Stock Drop?

On September 2, 2026, before the market opened, FuelCell reported its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $45.3 million. According to the Company's press release, this reflected“a higher gross loss than the prior year period,” which was caused by“product costs and manufacturing overhead that currently exceed the contractual pricing established under the CEPA with Fit Energy.” Further, FuelCell reported that the annualized production rate was“below the production volume at which we expect our cost structure to align with market-based pricing for orders of this scale,” and as a result, the Company recorded a $17 million charge to“reflect the impact of contractual pricing provisions associated with specific inventory and firm purchase commitments” arising from Phase 0 of the CEPA. On this news, FuelCell shares fell $2.68, or 15.69%, to close at $14.40 per share on September 2, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the FuelCell Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities between June 4, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP for information prior to the November 10, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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