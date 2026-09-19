Millhouse The Christmas Mouse Brings Burnout-Free Holiday Magic To Families In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Book Awards finalist 'Millhouse The Christmas Mouse' pairs a heartwarming read-aloud story with a low-prep, high-reward tradition and 50% profit-giving pledge.

SYRACUSE, N.Y, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHDC Media LLC has announced the official launch of Millhouse The Christmas Mouse







Written by Frank Cerio and illustrated by Kristina Denadic, the story follows a curious grey mouse who observes a family preparing for the holidays and sets out to discover what all the excitement is about. Told in a classic, rhythmic verse reminiscent of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas', the book bridges secular excitement and faith-centered values through a gentle, memorable encounter between Millhouse and Santa Claus.

Positioned as an intentional, fatigue-free alternative to daily "elf" routines, the Millhouse tradition requires zero nightly staging for parents. Instead, a wooden folding-chair ornament placed in the Christmas tree by a mouse“house guest” becomes the centerpiece around which parents can create magic through the holiday season. Then on Christmas morning, children discover the chair moved beside Santa's empty cookie plate-a simple, high-magic reveal proving their mouse met Santa just like Millhouse himself.

“The idea started when I built a tiny mouse house into the baseboard of my daughter's nursery,” said author Frank Cerio, who became a father for the first time at 55.“Parents want meaningful, faith-filled traditions, but they're completely exhausted by high-maintenance holiday gimmicks. Millhouse was built to bring back faith centered magic and wonder without adding work to a parent's nightly to-do list.”

Millhouse The Christmas Mouse Highlights & Accolades:



Critically Acclaimed: Finalist in the 2026 International Book Awards (Children's Picture Book). Publisher's Weekly/BookLife praised the title:“Millhouse's story invokes the warmth and comfort of the holiday season. Kristina Denadic's illustrations are textured and full of life, glowing with charming details” while early NetGalley readers call it a "...truly heartwarming and enchanting holiday read that beautifully captures the spirit of Christmas. " Built-in Philanthropy: Through The Folding Chair Fund, GHDC Media donates 50% of net profits from the Millhouse collection to child-focused charities. The Church Mouse Program allows local churches a zero cost method to raise funds directly through customized purchase links featured in their weekly bulletin.

The complete Millhouse Collection-including the hardcover picture book, wooden folding-chair ornament, and plush toy-is currently featured for 2026 Holiday Gift Guides and direct-to-consumer fulfillment.

Author interviews and press kits are available through frankcerio.com For review copies, media inquiries, or gift guide considerations, contact GHDC Media at ....

About GHDC Media LLC: Media with purpose. GHDC Media merges faith centered storytelling with modern fatherhood. Founded by Frank Cerio, its properties include Millhouse The Christmas Mouse and the Gray Hair & Daycare podcast. Learn more at ghdc-podcast.com and millhousethemouse.com.

CONTACT: Frank Cerio GHDC Media LLC / Millhouse The Mouse... 315-974-4950