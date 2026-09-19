Electric Vehicle Motor Market Accelerates As Rare-Earth-Free Technologies And Integrated E-Axles Reshape Traction Drive Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per SNS Insider, The Electric Vehicle Motor Market is projected to reach USD 96.99 Billion by 2035, growing at a 16.81% CAGR, while the U.S. market is expected to reach USD 38.14 Billion, advancing at 17.06% CAGR, as rare-earth-free motor development and commercial vehicle electrification intensify demand for high-efficiency traction systems.

Austin, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Vehicle Motor Market was valued at USD 21.26 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 96.99 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.81% from 2026 to 2035.

The market growth is driven by the fast adoption of electric vehicles, increasing demand for efficient propulsion mechanisms, and advancements in motor technologies including permanent magnet synchronous motors, axial flux motors, and switched reluctance motors. The adoption of e-axles, deployment of AWD dual-motor architecture, and attempts to become less reliant on rare earth metals are other trends influencing the EV drivetrain market.









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Electric Vehicle Motor Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 21.26 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 96.99 Billion

CAGR: 16.81% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: Asia Pacific, with approximately 44.49% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, at approximately 17.18% CAGR from 2026 to 2035

Largest motor type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), with 68.74% share in 2025

Fastest-growing motor type: Axial Flux Motor

Largest power output: 100–250 kW, with 55.29% share in 2025

Fastest-growing power output: Below 100 kW

Largest vehicle type: Passenger Electric Vehicles, with 56.41% share in 2025

Fastest-growing vehicle type: Commercial Electric Vehicles

Largest drive type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD), with 46.15% share in 2025 Fastest-growing drive type: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Market Relevance

The electric motor of an electric vehicle plays a vital role in the performance, efficiency, range, acceleration, thermal performance, and packaging of the electric vehicle. With the rising trend of vehicle electrification worldwide, the automotive industry is now focusing more on increasing power density, decreasing weight, managing thermals, and the integration of motors with inverters and e-axles. Motor technology has become increasingly significant due to the need for reducing dependence on rare earth materials and improving the efficiency of the drive train.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Overview

The Electric Vehicle Motor Market consists of permanent magnet synchronous motors, axial flux motors, induction motors, switched reluctance motors, and similar integrated electric drive systems for battery-electric vehicles and others. PMSM technology is still dominating the market owing to its superior efficiency, torque density, small size, and good performance under different conditions.

Strategic Market Outlook

The development of rare-earth free motor technologies is very significant considering the fact that the automobile industry requires alternative materials to replace permanent magnets that contain neodymium and dysprosium. There are new technologies like switched reluctance motors and ferrite PMSMs among others.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region holds the biggest market share in terms of approximately 44.49% in 2025 and it is also expected to hold the fastest CAGR at approximately 17.18% from 2026 to 2035. Reasons behind the market growth include high volume production of EVs, strong supply chains, high usage of electric two-wheelers, and large-scale motor production in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China held approximately 45.35% revenue in Asia Pacific region in 2025 owing to its high production capacity for EVs, efficient supply chains for rare-earth, and vertically integrated production of electric drivetrains.

North America remains a significant market for high efficiency drivetrains, high-end EVs, SUVs, pickups, and commercial EVs. U.S. Electric Vehicle Motor Market held USD 8.18 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to be worth USD 38.14 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 17.06% from 2026 to 2035. The United States held around 86.54% revenue in North American region in 2025 owing to high EV manufacturing, investments in local components, and high adoption of high efficiency PMSM and dual-motor AWD.

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Electric Vehicle Motor Market Segment Analysis

By Motor Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) dominated with approximately 68.74% share in 2025, supported by high efficiency, compact construction, strong torque density, and broad deployment in passenger EVs. Axial Flux Motor is the fastest-growing category, driven by its high-power density, reduced weight, compact packaging, and suitability for premium and high-performance electric vehicles.

By Power Output: The 100–250 kW segment dominated with approximately 55.29% share in 2025, reflecting widespread use across electric sedans, SUVs, and crossovers. Below 100 kW is the fastest-growing segment, supported by demand for electric two-wheelers, compact urban EVs, micro-mobility solutions, and entry-level passenger electric vehicles.

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Electric Vehicles dominated with approximately 56.41% share in 2025, supported by rising consumer adoption, broader model availability, charging infrastructure growth, and continued improvement in battery and motor efficiency. Commercial Electric Vehicles are the fastest-growing category as logistics, public transport, and fleet operators increase electrification.

By Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) dominated with approximately 46.15% share in 2025, supported by low manufacturing cost, mechanical simplicity, and suitability for compact and midsize EVs. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) is the fastest-growing segment as dual- and multi-motor architectures gain adoption in SUVs, luxury models, and performance-oriented EVs.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Key Trends



Rising adoption of PMSM motors continues improving EV efficiency and performance.

Increasing e-axle integration continues enabling compact and lightweight drivetrain designs.

Growing use of SiC inverter-compatible motors continues improving thermal efficiency and power density.

Shift toward SRM and rare-earth-free motors continues improving cost and supply-chain resilience. Rising AWD and dual-motor EV adoption continues supporting high-performance vehicle demand.

Competitive Landscape

The Electric Vehicle Motor Market includes global automakers, Tier-1 drivetrain suppliers, motor manufacturers, inverter specialists, and electric powertrain technology companies competing across passenger, commercial, performance, and two-wheeler applications. Competitive differentiation increasingly centers on power density, motor efficiency, thermal performance, e-axle integration, rare-earth content, inverter compatibility, weight reduction, and manufacturing scalability.

In 2026, Tesla expanded next-generation electric drive unit manufacturing capacity across North America and Asia, scaling integrated PMSM-based motor production for AWD platforms with improved motor-inverter integration. In 2026, Nidec Corporation expanded its global traction motor footprint with additional high-efficiency motor production lines in China and Southeast Asia, targeting passenger EV and electric two-wheeler applications.

Major key players include

BYD, Tesla, Nidec Corporation, Bosch Mobility, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Siemens AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Magna International, BorgWarner Inc., GKN Automotive (Dana Incorporated), Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, LG Magna e-Powertrain, UQM Technologies (Cummins Inc.), Dana TM4 (Dana Incorporated)

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