Body Contouring Devices Market Expands As Non-Invasive Technology Reaches Untapped Male Demographic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Body Contouring Devices Market is projected to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2035, growing at a 13.84% CAGR, while the U.S. market is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion, advancing at 13.37% CAGR, as multi-modal, non-surgical platforms broaden their appeal beyond the traditionally female patient base.

Austin, United States, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Body Contouring Devices Market was valued at USD 2.41 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.84% from 2026 to 2035. With an increasing preference for non-invasive treatment options rather than going for surgical treatment like surgical liposuction, body shaping equipment like Radio Frequency, Cryolipolysis, Muscle Stimulation have become quite popular amongst the aesthetics industry in removing fat through non-surgical methods.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight in the last few years with over 650 million being obese while, according to the World Obesity Federation, over 4 billion people around the world are forecasted to be overweight or obese by 2035.









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Body Contouring Devices Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 2.41 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 8.82 Billion

CAGR: 13.84% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 36.24% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, approximately 14.51% CAGR

Largest & fastest-growing type: Non-Invasive, approximately 78.4% share in 2025 and approximately 14.25% CAGR

Largest gender segment: Female, approximately 76.10% share in 2025

Fastest-growing gender segment: Male

Largest age group: 35 to 50 Years, approximately 58.80% share in 2025

Fastest-growing age group: Below 35 Years

Largest application: Fat Reduction, approximately 48.26% share in 2025

Fastest-growing application: Body Toning & Sculpting

Largest provider: Specialty Clinics, approximately 81.20% share in 2025 Fastest-growing provider: Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Market Relevance

Body contouring has become an increasingly mainstream aesthetic treatment category, with the CDC estimating in 2023 that U.S. adult obesity had surpassed 42%, a figure that continues fueling demand for cosmetic and medical weight management treatment. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports steady year-over-year growth in non-surgical treatments, with body contouring procedures including cryolipolysis registering particularly significant demand among patients aged 20 to 40.

Body Contouring Devices Market Overview

The market is comprised of non-invasive body contouring devices such as cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, ultrasound, and electro-muscle stimulation, which are applied for fat reduction and body contouring indications through specialty clinics and cosmetic surgery clinics and target mainly female and male customers from various age segments. Non-invasive therapies dominate the segment owing to the consumer's demand for surgical-like results with no pain and downtime, while fat reduction continues to be the most popular indication because of the widespread obesity in the world.

Strategic Market Outlook

Opportunities for growth lie in the expanding male demographic, a substantial, still largely untapped segment as grooming norms shift and fitness culture continues expanding its cultural reach, alongside continued advancement in multi-modal platforms combining multiple technologies within a single device to address fat, muscle, and skin tightening simultaneously.

The lack of insurance coverage continues to be one of the biggest challenges, since most contouring procedures are classified solely as aesthetic procedures and, therefore, not covered by any health care policies. This especially affects the ability of middle- and low-income patients to afford the procedure, as well as prevents some medical centers from purchasing the latest equipment for contouring.

Body Contouring Devices Market Regional Analysis

The share of North America in the global market stood at about 36.24% in 2025, making it the largest regional market because of a well-developed healthcare industry, a high level of customer awareness regarding new aesthetic products, and the presence of key players such as Allergan, Cutera, and Cynosure. In addition, the share of the U.S. in the North American revenue was more than 89%, owing to high volumes of aesthetic treatments and superior healthcare facilities.

The United States Body Contouring Devices Market held a market valuation of around USD 0.78 Billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 2.74 Billion in 2035, exhibiting a growth rate of about 13.37%.

Europe Body Contouring Devices Market was estimated to contribute about 27.0% to the world market share in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 13.20% between 2026 and 2035. Germany contributed 25.0% to the European market share in 2025, where Germany, UK, France, and Italy dominated regional demand through a robust network of aesthetic and dermatological clinics.

The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest rate with a CAGR forecasted to be 14.51% up to 2035 due to high levels of disposable income, urbanization, and the growth of the middle class. China captured around 37.0% share of the regional revenue in 2025 while demand from China, South Korea, and India is on the rise due to increased medical tourism.

Middle East & Africa: The UAE contributed about 27.0% to total revenue in 2025, driven by higher health spending and growth in the medical tourism industry in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Latin America: In 2025, Brazil emerged as the leader in regional revenue share with an estimated 36.0%, backed by high demand for Brazilian and Mexican products due to their beauty-conscious culture.

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Body Contouring Devices Market Segment Analysis

By Type: Non-Invasive treatments accounted for around 78.4% market share in 2025 and are also the fastest-growing type, at around 14.25% CAGR, reflecting a prevailing shift toward treatments offering comparable outcomes to surgery without pain or downtime.

By Gender: Female patients accounted for around 76.10% market share in 2025, reflecting stronger demand driven by beauty standards and body maintenance expectations. Male is the fastest-growing segment, driven by changing attitudes toward male grooming and rising fitness culture influence.

By Age Group: The 35 to 50 Years demographic has a market share of about 58.80% in 2025, whereby individuals from this category look forward to treatments that address their aging skin and fat accumulation, mostly due to increased disposable income. The category below 35 years is the most rapidly growing one, owing to increased appearance consciousness and social media influence.

By Application: Fat Reduction held about 48.26% market share in 2025, supported by the prevalence of obesity on a global level and need for a non-invasive option other than diet and exercise. Body Toning & Sculpting application holds a higher growth rate due to increasing demand for athletic body silhouette through high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy.

By Provider: The Specialty Clinics have a market share of around 81.20% because of their dedicated aesthetic treatment approach and their high patient loads. The Cosmetic Surgery Centers are the fastest-growing providers due to the increasing demand from consumers seeking combined surgical and nonsurgical procedures.

Body Contouring Devices Market Key Trends



Multi-technology platforms integrating radiofrequency, ultrasound, and electromagnetic energy gaining popularity

Social media influence and rising aesthetic awareness accelerating demand among younger consumers

Increasing acceptance of aesthetic procedures among men expanding the patient base

High-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technologies gaining traction for muscle toning and body definition Rapid expansion of specialty aesthetic clinics and medical spas improving treatment access

Competitive Landscape

The Body Contouring Devices Market comprises leading aesthetic devices and specialist clinic partners, and the competition is largely based on multi-modal platform innovations and increased distribution partnerships of clinics.

Cynosure entered into a strategic partnership with LaserAway, which is one of the biggest networks of cosmetic clinics in America, in January 2024 to increase the availability of their Potenza RF Microneedling System. In April 2024, CUTERA, Inc. launched xeo+, a multi-application laser and light system with improved features and re-designed handpieces that help reduce the duration of treatments. In April 2024, Cartessa Aesthetics launched the PHYSIQ 360, a new generation non-surgical body contouring technology, which was developed in collaboration with DEKA.

Major key players include



Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

Cynosure

Cutera, Inc.

InMode Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Alma Lasers

Cartessa Aesthetics

Fotona d.o.o.

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Venus Concept Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

Merz Aesthetics

Candela Corporation

BTL Industries, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Apyx Medical Corporation

EndyMed Medical Ltd.

Sinclair Pharma Classys Inc.

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