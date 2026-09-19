Ozi Amanat, Backer Of Neuralink, Spacex, Xai, Shield AI, Lambda, And Tenstorrent, Expands K2 Global's Frontier Technology Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The venture capitalist continues to draw institutional backing with investments including Agility Robotics, Synchron and Function Health.

If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

- Nikola Tesla









Singapore, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozi Amanat, founder of K2 Global and a leading solo venture capitalist, is expanding the firm's frontier technology investments, building on a track record established since K2 Global's founding in 2015. The latest investments are focused on AI, robotics, healthcare technologies, semiconductors, national security, and compute infrastructure, positioning the firm among a select group of solo-led venture firms operating at this scale.

K2 Global's expanded investment focus reflects the growing connection between artificial intelligence and the physical world. Advances in AI are catalyzing development across robotics, autonomous systems, semiconductors, healthcare, aerospace, and defense, unlocking new opportunities beyond traditional software. The firm is increasingly focused on companies developing the foundational technologies, infrastructure, and applications powering this shift.

The strategy spans several areas where K2 Global identifies rapid technological development, including humanoid robotics, brain-computer interfaces, preventive healthcare, AI infrastructure, semiconductors, autonomous systems, and national security technologies.









K2 Global has also built a global investor base spanning the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. Its investors include family offices, sovereign wealth funds, banks, foundations, entrepreneurs, and other institutional investors, giving the firm relationships across established and emerging technology markets.

“Technology is increasingly global from the beginning,” Ozi Amanat.“A company can develop its technology in Silicon Valley, manufacture in Asia, raise capital from the Middle East, and have customers around the world. Our global network provides perspective across those markets and enables us to support companies as they scale internationally.”

As K2 Global enters its second decade, its latest raise builds on Ozi's early, conviction-driven approach to venture investing. The firm has built concentrated positions in companies across the technology sector, including SpaceX, xAI, OpenAI, Neuralink, Shield AI, Lambda, Tenstorrent, Agility Robotics, Synchron, and Function Health.

K2 Global will continue evaluating opportunities across artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), preventive healthcare, and humanoid robotics, while also exploring advanced manufacturing, aerospace, applied sciences, and other frontier technology sectors.









About Ozi Amanat

Ozi Amanat is the founder of K2 Global and a venture capitalist known for investments in technology companies such as Spotify, Uber, Airbnb, Paytm, Palantir, OpenAI, SpaceX, xAI, and Neuralink. His investment approach focuses on founders building next-generation technology platforms, with an emphasis on identifying category-defining companies early.

Ozi is married to Asema Ahmed, granddaughter of the 5th President of India.

About K2 Global

K2 Global is a venture capital firm investing globally in AI, robotics, healthcare, defense technology, and other frontier technologies. Founded in 2015 by Ozi Amanat, K2 Global operates between Singapore and Miami with a presence in Silicon Valley. The firm maintains a focus on building concentrated positions in category-defining companies at the intersection of intelligence, compute, and the physical world.

For more information, visit K2 Global at



K2 Global



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Ozi Amanat | K2 Global Email:......