Helpany And United Zion Score A Triple Win At The 2026 Mcknight's Excellence In Technology Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Senior care has long been built around responding to incidents after they happen. Helpan is working to change that equation by giving care teams earlier insight into changes in resident well-being, mobility and fall risk, all without cameras or microphones. At the center of all three recognitions is one achievement: United Zion achieved zero falls. That work has earned Helpany and United Zion three honors at the 16th annual McKnight's Excellence in Technology Award.









Helpany's AI- and radar-powered care platform, and its work with United Zion Retirement Community received Gold in Fall Prevention, Silver in Creative Use of AI, and Bronze in Quality. The McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards recognize innovations across senior living, skilled nursing and home care that improve safety, operations and quality of life. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners across 14 categories were selected by an independent panel of 24 long-term care stakeholders.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with forward-thinking communities like United Zion that are willing to challenge what is possible in senior care,” said Sandro Cilurzo, CEO and Co-Founder of Helpany.“By embracing a proactive approach to care, United Zion is setting a new benchmark for the industry and demonstrating what care can look like. Their achievement shows what is possible when strong care teams are empowered by AI and share a common ambition to improve resident outcomes.”

Falls remain the leading cause of injury among adults 65 and older, with more than 14 million older adults-or approximately one in four-reporting a fall each year, according to the CDC.

Helpany addresses this challenge with Paul, its AI- and radar-powered device designed to help care teams recognize risk earlier. Installed on the ceiling of a resident's apartment, Paul continuously analyzes individual movement patterns without cameras or microphones, including changes in gait and mobility, sleep, bathroom frequency and sedentary behavior. Helpany's AI identifies meaningful changes and conditions that may indicate a resident is at increased risk and flags them for the care team. This gives caregivers actionable insights to investigate potential concerns and intervene earlier-while preserving residents' privacy, dignity and independence.

The results at United Zion Retirement Community, the first senior living community in Pennsylvania to implement Helpany, demonstrate the potential of that approach. The results showed a clear month-over-month progression. Falls declined meaningfully in January, improved further in February, and by March, United Zion had reduced falls by more than 80% compared with the 2025 baseline. Then, in April, the community reached a milestone that once seemed almost impossible: zero falls. Across the four-month period, United Zion achieved an overall 70% reduction in falls-demonstrating the impact of moving from reacting to incidents to proactively identifying and addressing risk.

Helpany's AI-powered service plan assessment also found that 1 in 3 care plans required realignment, meaning documented care levels no longer fully reflected residents' evolving needs and risks. With greater insights into residents' day-to-day patterns, care teams can adjust support earlier and help ensure each resident receives the appropriate level of care at the appropriate time.

For United Zion, the technology has become part of a broader effort to use objective resident insights to strengthen care decisions while preserving residents' privacy, dignity, and independence.

Meaningful results across Helpany communities include:



United Zion Retirement Community: Achieved zero falls in April 2026, following a month-over-month improvement that included a more than 80% reduction in March compared with the 2025 baseline. Across the four-month period, falls were reduced by approximately 70%, while insights from Helpany contributed to the realignment of one in three care plans.

Fellowship Square Mesa: Increased resident presence in memory care from 92.9% to 97.0%, representing approximately 270 additional resident days per year and an estimated $78,000+ in annual ALTCS/Medicaid savings by helping residents spend fewer days in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

Glencroft Center for Modern Aging – Sarah's Place: Recorded zero nighttime falls for three consecutive months across its 24-unit memory care neighborhood, alongside more than 250 proactive interventions.

Arroyo Gardens: Achieved a 64% reduction in total falls, zero fall-related 911 calls, and a 57% reduction in general injuries after implementing Helpany across its senior living community. Across Helpany communities: Proactive care has contributed to up to 80% fewer 911 calls and up to 22% more caregiver time available, helping care teams focus their time where residents need it most.

The recent recognition comes as Helpany continues to grow nationally, supporting senior living providers across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Texas and Georgia. The company also recently expanded its leadership team.

“Technology should strengthen human care, not complicate it,” Cilurzo said.“Our goal is to give caregivers more time, more clarity and more confidence to do what they do best: care for people. These awards reinforce that proactive, privacy-first AI can help shape a safer and more dignified future for senior living.”

Learn more at helpany.co.

About Helpany

Helpany is transforming resident care and fall prevention in long-term care communities with Paul, its AI-powered motion-monitoring device. Designed for all levels of care, Paul senses resident movement patterns without cameras or microphones, helping care teams identify potential fall risks and early signs of health decline. It also helps uncover discrepancies between planned and actual care, supporting more accurate care planning and resource allocation. Helpany and its senior living partners have received national recognition for their work in proactive care and fall prevention. At the 2026 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards, Helpany and United Zion Retirement Community received Gold for Fall Prevention, Silver for Creative Use of AI and Bronze for Quality. In 2025, Helpany and Fellowship Square Mesa received Gold for Innovator of the Year, Gold for Resident Monitoring and Safety, Silver for Fall Prevention and Best of Show, the competition's highest distinction. Helpany has also received the LeadingAge Arizona Innovation Award.

For more information, users can visit helpany.co.

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