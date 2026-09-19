MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Copper has emerged as one of the standout commodities in Australia's mining market this year, with investor enthusiasm for the metal helping drive major producers.

The optimism is supported by copper's importance to electrification, renewable energy and data-center infrastructure. However, analysts are increasingly warning that the rapid rise in copper prices and mining valuations may be running ahead of the commodity's underlying market fundamentals.

Recent data shows copper now represents over 34% of this financial year's earnings across ASX-listed miners by commodity, slightly ahead of iron ore at 33.4 per cent.

Copper futures recently reached a record $14,858.50 a ton towards the end of last week, extending a three-session run of record highs. The rally was short-lived, however, with prices falling about 3.6% the following day. The reversal highlighted concerns that extremely high copper prices could eventually weaken demand by increasing costs for manufacturers.

Rio Tinto and BHP subsequently suffered significant declines, contributing to mining becoming the weakest-performing sector in the Australian market.

Justin Halliwell, Schroders Head of Research, believes this volatility illustrates the growing disconnect between copper's long-term appeal and the valuations investors are placing on mining companies.

He noted that BHP's market capitalization has increased by roughly $110 billion in 2026, as investors have rewarded its growing exposure to copper. While he remains positive about copper's long-term prospects, he cautioned that current prices may already reflect much of the anticipated demand growth.

Data centers and electrification are expected to generate additional copper consumption, but Halliwell pointed out that data centers remain only a relatively small component of a global market consuming around 30 million tons annually.

As prices climb, the much larger portion of copper demand could become increasingly sensitive to cost. Schroders therefore remains cautious on copper-focused equities, favouring Rio Tinto over BHP. Rio's exposure to copper, aluminum and lithium provides greater diversification, while aluminum could benefit from rising competition for electricity.

Meanwhile, supply constraints continue to provide a strong long-term argument for copper. S&P Global Market Intelligence identified only 5 major discoveries in the past year, adding roughly 37 million tons to the 1.4 billion tons discovered since the 1990s.

With new discoveries becoming harder and more expensive and copper exploration in Australia falling sharply, supply could remain constrained. S&P expects significant market deficits between now and next year, with shortages potentially returning through much of the next decade.

The picture, therefore, is not one of weak copper fundamentals, but of strong long-term fundamentals potentially being overshadowed by excessive near-term optimism. The challenge for investors is determining how much future demand growth is already priced into copper and the companies benefiting from it.

That assessment needs to be applied to all entities, such as Numa Numa Resources Inc., with exposure to copper so that an investor can be sure that they are acquiring the stocks at the right price.

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