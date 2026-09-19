J. Blanton Plumbing Expands Into Ohio With New Grandview Heights Location

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J. Blanton Plumbing Expands Service Territory to Columbus, Ohio

Trusted Chicagoland plumbing company brings its“Good Call” commitment to homeowners throughout the Columbus area.

- Aizik ZimermanCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted residential plumbing company known for its commitment to exceptional customer service, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Grandview Heights, Ohio, marking the company's expansion into the greater Columbus market.For years, J. Blanton Plumbing has served homeowners throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs with a simple philosophy: when you call a plumber, Make a Good Call. Now, the company is bringing their same standard of service, professionalism, and customer care to homeowners in Grandview Heights and surrounding Columbus communities.“Expanding into Columbus is an exciting milestone for J. Blanton Plumbing,” said Aizik Zimerman, CEO of J. Blanton Plumbing.“We've built our company around taking care of homeowners, doing what we say we're going to do, and creating an experience that makes people feel confident they made a good call. We're excited to bring that philosophy to Ohio and become part of the Columbus community.”The Grandview Heights location will provide homeowners with a full range of residential plumbing and sewer services, including plumbing repairs, drain and sewer services, sewer camera inspections, water heater services, and advanced sewer solutions.The expansion represents more than opening another location. J. Blanton Plumbing plans to establish a strong local presence by creating jobs, building community partnerships, supporting local organizations, and developing long-term relationships with Columbus-area homeowners.“Our goal isn't simply to enter a new market,” Zimerman added.“We want to become part of the community. We want our customers to recognize our trucks, know our team, and feel confident that when they need us, we'll be there.”The Grandview Heights opening represents the next chapter in J. Blanton Plumbing's continued growth and its mission to redefine what homeowners should expect from a plumbing company.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing is a residential plumbing and sewer company committed to delivering dependable service and an exceptional customer experience. Built around the belief that every interaction matters, J. Blanton Plumbing combines experienced professionals, innovative plumbing and sewer solutions, and a customer-first approach to help homeowners protect and maintain their homes.At J. Blanton Plumbing, we're in the business of making Good Calls.

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J. Blanton Plumbing Expands into Ohio with New Grandview Heights Location News Provided By J Blanton Plumbing September 18, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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