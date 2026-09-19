Anguilla Engages More Than 200 Travel Advisors During U.S. Roadshow

Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, shares destination updates with travel advisors during the Anguilla Destination Roadshow.

Vivian Chambers, U.S. sales representative with The Muse Collection, addresses travel advisors at a client luncheon during the Anguilla Destination Roadshow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board concluded a five-day destination roadshow that engaged more than 200 travel advisors across New York City and Long Island, as well as Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.The delegation included Sean Richard, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board; Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism; and Vivian Chambers, U.S. sales representative with The Muse Collection.The Sept. 14-18 sales mission featured targeted client luncheons, dinners, office presentations and networking events designed to strengthen relationships with the U.S. travel trade and generate greater awareness of Anguilla.Highlights included office presentations at Global Travel Collection in New York City and Travel 15 in New Jersey, as well as engagements on Long Island and elsewhere across the four-state itinerary. The delegation shared destination updates and showcased Anguilla's accommodations, culinary offerings, attractions and signature visitor experiences.Participating hotel partners included Zemi Beach House and Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. Idalmis Hernandez, associate director of sales, represented Zemi Beach House, while Sue Kyaw, senior leisure sales manager, represented Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. Both representatives highlighted their properties' luxury accommodations, amenities, culinary offerings and distinctive guest experiences.“As technology continues to make travel information more accessible, trusted guidance becomes even more valuable,” said Richardson.“Travel advisors combine expertise, firsthand knowledge and a personal understanding of their clients in ways technology cannot fully replicate. They are invaluable partners for Anguilla, helping travelers choose the experiences best suited to them while sharing the character and distinctive appeal of our island. That is why investing in these relationships remains a priority for us.”Through these targeted engagements, the roadshow deepened key industry relationships, increased awareness of Anguilla's tourism offerings and supported efforts to drive bookings from the U.S. market. It also reinforced Anguilla's position as a premier Caribbean destination distinguished by authentic experiences, exceptional hospitality and understated luxury.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured during the Anguilla Destination Roadshow are, from left, Chantelle Richardson, deputy director of tourism, Anguilla Tourist Board; Idalmis Hernandez, associate director of sales, Zemi Beach House; Vivian Chambers, U.S. sales representative with The Muse Collection; Sue Kyaw, senior leisure sales manager, Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club; and Sean Richard, chairman, Anguilla Tourist Board.

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Anguilla Engages More Than 200 Travel Advisors During U.S. Roadshow News Provided By Marketplace Excellence September 18, 2026, 23:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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