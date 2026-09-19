Iranian Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For Israel's Mossad: Judiciary

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Judiciary has announced the execution of Hossein Pedaran, an Iranian national convicted of spying for Israel and providing the Mossad with information about military and missile sites in Isfahan.

Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran's Judiciary, reported that the death sentence was carried out after the completion of judicial proceedings and its approval by the country's Supreme Court.

According to Mizan, Iranian judicial officials said Pedaran had provided the Mossad with sensitive and classified information about military sites, missile-related activities, personnel and their personal details.

Mizan reported that Pedaran initially contacted the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seeking cooperation but received no response. He later established contact with the Mossad.

The Iranian Judiciary said Pedaran received training from a Mossad officer on submitting reports and using encrypted communications and received payments in euros on several occasions.

Mizan also reported that a notebook containing“highly confidential” information on missile-related matters, several encrypted storage devices and a device capable of secretly taking photographs and recording videos were found during a search of Pedaran's home.

The Iranian Judiciary further claimed that some of the sites whose information Pedaran had provided to the Mossad were targeted during the 12-day war, leaving several employees dead or wounded.

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