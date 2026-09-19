Craving Restaurant-Style Garlic Naan? Here's How To Make Soft, Buttery Naan On Tawa At Home

Learn how to make soft, buttery restaurant-style garlic naan on a tawa at home without a tandoor. Follow this easy recipe for delicious naan topped with garlic, butter and herbs.

You need to prepare the dough first using maida, curd, salt, and a little oil. You can add yeast if you want. You must mix the ingredients well and knead them into a soft dough. You should keep the dough slightly sticky and soft to get the perfect fluffy naan.

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You must prepare the garlic butter beforehand. You need to melt some butter and mix it with finely chopped garlic and fresh coriander. You should use fresh garlic to get that authentic restaurant aroma. You will brush this butter on the hot naan later.

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You should never roll the naan immediately after kneading. You must cover the dough and let it rest for at least one to two hours. This resting time makes the dough light and easy to roll. You will get a beautiful texture on the outside and a soft center because of this step.

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You need to take small portions of the rested dough and roll them into oval shapes. You must sprinkle finely chopped garlic on one side and press it gently with your hands. You should keep the rolled dough slightly thick so that the naan stays soft after cooking.

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You must heat the tawa properly before placing the naan on it. You need to cook one side first and then flip it over. You should look for those golden brown spots and a slight char on the surface. This charring gives you that exact tandoor-cooked restaurant flavour at home.

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You must brush the prepared garlic butter generously the moment you take the naan off the tawa. The hot naan absorbs the butter instantly and enhances the garlic flavour. You can serve this hot garlic naan with paneer butter masala, chicken curry, or mutton curry for a perfect meal.

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