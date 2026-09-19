Gardening Tips: 5 Ways To Use Home-Grown Neem Plant For Self Care

Do you have neem plants in your home garden? Here are a few ways you can use the plant for self-care rituals, with numerous benefits. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Did you know you can use your home-grown neem plant for numerous self-care uses? From making pastes for skin issues to homemade neem-infused oils. Here we bring you five ways to use it just right!

Grind some fresh, washed neem leaves into a smooth paste with a little water. Add some honey to calm down breakouts. An excellent mask with antibacterial properties.

Got dandruff and an itchy scalp? Grind some yoghurt,m banana, and neem leaves ina. Grind it and apply it thoroughly. Get ready to say hello to a clean scalp and shiny hair.

Steep fresh neem leaves in boiling water for 15 minutes. Later strain the nutrient-rich green liquid, and add it to your bathwater to help refresh and sanitize itchy or irritated skin.

Boil some neem leaves in an iron kadhai with coconut or any carrier oil and strain it. You have a medically rich, nutrient-rich oil ready. Use it for the face, body, or hair.

Use the same method as a bath soak; just add some Epsom salt and lemon slices for a relaxing foot soak in warm water.