Kamal Haasan Gives Special Advice To Rashmika Mandanna For MS Subbulakshmi Biopic: 'I Would Have...'

South Indian cinema fans absolutely love Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The veteran actor recently attended the launch event of the MS Subbulakshmi biopic as a special guest. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the lead role in this movie. Kamal Haasan gave her a very special piece of advice during the event. Let us look at what he actually said.

Kamal Haasan is a massive star in Kollywood. He has grabbed attention with different roles in Tamil, Telugu, and other language films. His last Tamil movie was 'Thug Life'. Mani Ratnam directed this film, but it did not get the expected response from the audience.

Kamal Haasan is now busy with his new projects after 'Thug Life'. He is acting in a new movie directed by SU Arun Kumar, who previously directed 'Siddha'. The shooting for this film has already started. Kamal Haasan is also playing a major role in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2'.

What advice did Kamal Haasan give Rashmika?

Kamal Haasan attended the MS Subbulakshmi biopic launch event in Chennai on September 16, 2026. He spoke about Rashmika Mandanna's role on stage and gave her a lot of confidence.

Kamal Haasan addressed Rashmika directly at the event. He said, "Rashmika, I am not jealous of you. I could never do this role, even if I shave my beard. I can act as Avvai Shanmugi, but I cannot play MS Subbulakshmi Amma. I would be shivering. So, you go ahead and do it bravely."

Fans are now paying close attention to Kamal Haasan's words. Social media users are actively discussing the advice he gave Rashmika for such a massive role.

Rashmika as MS Subbulakshmi

Famous director Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing the 'MS Subbulakshmi' biopic. Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of the legendary Indian singer MS Subbulakshmi in this film. Geetha Arts is producing the movie. The makers organized the launch event on September 16. Kamal Haasan officially launched the project.

Fans are already very curious to see how Rashmika will bring the life of a great artist like MS Subbulakshmi to the big screen. The film crew has started the shooting. The makers expect to release the movie in 2027.