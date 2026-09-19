Viral Video: Indian Army Combat Dog Makes Tandem Parachute Jump With Handler (WATCH)

A parachute opens high above the ground. Beneath it are men as well as a dog, a combat dog, being lifted into the air for a potential operational fall. The bond between a soldier and his dog, usually forged on the ground, is now being tested in the sky by the Indian Army.

Together with a dog handler and his battle dog, an Indian Army paratrooper from Surya Command executed a tandem parachute jump over Behat Drop Zone in central India while carrying a full combat load. The leap is "believed to be among the first instances of a tandem descent involving a dog handler and his canine," according to an X post from the Indian Army's Surya Command.

"In a remarkable display of courage, precision and combat readiness, a paratrooper of #SuryaWarrior undertook a tandem parachute jump over Behat DZ [drop zone] with a dog handler and his combat canine, carrying a full combat load," Surya Command said in a post on X.

",."In a remarkable display of courage, precision and combat readiness, a paratrooper of #SuryaWarrior undertook a tandem parachute jump over Behat DZ with a dog handler and his combat canine, carrying a full... twitter/4S48kbNKCm

- SuryaCommand_IA (@suryacommand) September 15, 2026

According to the Army, the jump expands on previous free-fall leaps made with the dog. The accomplishment was regarded as an example of the "trust and teamwork" between the soldier and the dog.

With its headquarters located in Lucknow, Surya Command is the Central Command of the Indian Army. The command, which encompasses a sizable portion of northern and central India, is in charge of the Army's operations in the central region.

The usage of military dogs is expanded by the most recent airborne exercise. India's military has historically used dogs, especially in search and counterterrorism operations. Their most important advantage is their sense of smell.

Military dogs may be trained to follow individuals through challenging terrain and to detect bombs, weapons, and human presence. In order to give soldiers information before they reach potentially hazardous regions, they also examine buildings and suspected hiding places. That role becomes especially important during operations where soldiers have to move into hostile territory. The Army's Para Special Forces already use combat dogs.