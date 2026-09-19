Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Acquisition

Completion of the Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Jucari Global Pty Ltd

18.09.2026 / 13:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 18 September 2026, Sirma Group JSC (BSE, FSE: SIRM;“Sirma” or the“Company”) completed the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Jucari Global Pty Ltd (ABN 50 628 172 896), an Australian company specializing in technology solutions and services for the supply chain and logistics sector and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. All conditions precedent under the Share Purchase Agreement and the Shareholders' Agreement, signed on 13 August 2026 and announced by the Company on the same date, have been satisfied. Sirma holds 51% of the share capital of Jucari Global and exercises control over the company.

The remaining 49% of the share capital of Jucari Global continues to be held by the founding shareholder of the company. The Shareholders' Agreement provides for put and call option arrangements over the remaining 49% in the medium term.

The completed acquisition strengthens Sirma's global supply chain and logistics business and creates a stronger global platform for supply chain and logistics transformation. It brings together Jucari Global's deep operational and CargoWise expertise with Sirma's capabilities in enterprise technology, software engineering, data integration and artificial intelligence, including Sirma Enterprise.

Together, Sirma and Jucari Global deliver Intelligence for Global Trade, helping organizations turn the knowledge within their people, processes, systems and data into clearer understanding, stronger foresight and practical action. The result is more connected operations, better-informed decisions and measurable operational value.

The transaction significantly expands Sirma's international presence through Jucari Global's operations in Australia, Singapore, Japan, China and South Africa, strengthening the Group's position across the Asia-Pacific region while complementing its existing footprint in Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East.

Jucari Global is a CargoWise Platinum Service Partner and Business Partner with deep expertise in global supply chains, supporting customers across international markets through technology, consulting, implementation, integration and operational transformation services. The company also develops proprietary products and SaaS solutions generating above 50% of its revenue. In the financial year ended 30 June 2026, Jucari Global generated revenue of more than AUD 6.7 million and EBITDA of approximately AUD 2 million. The company currently engages around 50 people.

The acquisition was financed from the Company's own funds and existing credit lines.

Jucari Global will be fully consolidated in Sirma's consolidated financial statements with effect from September 2026. As only part of the financial year will be consolidated, the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the financial results of Sirma Group for 2026.

18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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