Bengaluru: City South Corporation Fines PVR Cinemas, Forum Mall Over Waste Violations

BBMP officials have taken action against PVR Cinemas and Forum Mall in Bengaluru for alleged violations of waste management rules. The civic authorities imposed a total of ₹1,25,839 in fines in two separate incidents after detecting improper waste disposal and the use of banned single-use plastic. Officials also warned the managements to strictly follow waste segregation and scientific disposal norms.

PVR Cinemas Fined ₹75,000

BBMP officials imposed a ₹75,000 fine on PVR Cinemas on Hosur Main Road for improper waste management. During an inspection, civic workers found that the cinema staff had failed to segregate waste at the source.

The authorities imposed a ₹50,000 penalty for mixing different types of waste. An additional ₹25,000 fine was imposed for using banned single-use plastic.

Forum Mall Staff Fined ₹50,839

In a separate incident, sewage treatment waste was found dumped near Shopwell Supermarket in Jayanagar Housing Society Layout, along Uttarahalli-Kanakapura Main Road. Local residents alerted the authorities after noticing the waste at the site.

During the subsequent inspection, officials found that the waste had been generated by Forum Mall. The mall staff acknowledged that the sewage treatment waste belonged to the establishment, following which the authorities collected a fine of ₹50,839.

Strict Orders For Scientific Waste Disposal

BBMP officials collected the fines and issued strict warnings to the managements of the cinema and mall. They directed both establishments to ensure the mandatory segregation of wet and dry waste at the source and dispose of it through approved scientific methods.

Officials also warned the establishments to comply with waste management regulations in the future and avoid violations that could result in further penalties.