Alia Bhatt Drops New Song 'Re Bawri' From Her Film 'Don't Be Shy'

Actor Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote her upcoming film 'Don't Be Shy', in which she has also stepped in as a producer. She also shot for a special song, 'Re Bawri', for the film, which was unveiled on Thursday. Have a look at the track here View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt (@aliaabhatt) 'Re Bawri' is sung by Sona Mohapatra, composed and produced by Ram Sampath, and written by Saveri Verma.

Sona Mohapatra on 'Re Bawri'

Speaking about the track, Sona Mohapatra in a press note shared,“'Re Bawri' has that infectious, carefree quality that makes it impossible to sit still. It's playful and energetic and celebrates those moments when you're with your friends with music in the background and nothing else really matters. Seeing Alia and the cast bring that energy to the music video was such a joy to watch, and I think they capture the spirit of the song beautifully. I had a lot of fun bringing that spirit into the song, and I hope it makes listeners want to get up, dance, and be a little bawri themselves.”

About 'Don't Be Shy'

Don't Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani from Chalkboard Entertainment. The film boasts a stellar ensemble led by four fresh faces, Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, and Ansh Duggal, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik playing pivotal roles.

Don't Be Shy will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 25. (ANI)

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