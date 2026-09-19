Kalaburagi: Siddaramaiah Statue Installed Overnight, Corporation Removes It Before DK Shivakumar's Visit

A 9-foot statue of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was installed overnight at High Court Circle in Kalaburagi without official permission. Municipal officials later removed it before the public could see it during the morning.

A statue of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was installed overnight at a prominent traffic circle in Kalaburagi without prior permission from the municipal corporation.

Officials later removed the statue. The installation by his admirers has sparked debate in political circles, particularly as Siddaramaiah currently holds no official position.

A statue of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, standing approximately 9 feet tall, was found near the busy High Court Cross in Kalaburagi city early Thursday morning.

A group of seven or eight supporters had allegedly installed the statue overnight without obtaining official permission.

The incident also brought to light that a banner naming the location 'Siddaramaiah Circle' had earlier been put up without official authorisation.

Videos of Siddaramaiah's statue being installed overnight went viral on social media.

However, questions soon arose over who had authorised the installation. It was then revealed that the statue had been set up without official permission.

Consequently, municipal staff covered the statue's face before the public arrived in the morning.

After learning that the statue had been installed without permission, officials from the Kalaburagi City Corporation and the police rushed to the spot.

Under tight police security, municipal staff carried out an early-morning operation to remove the Siddaramaiah statue installed at High Court Circle.

Notably, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries are currently in Kalaburagi for the 'Kalyana Karnataka Utsava' celebrations.

The removal of the unauthorised statue took place around the time they were scheduled to travel to Afzalpur, passing through the same traffic circle where the statue had been installed.

The incident has sparked curiosity and debate in public and political circles, with residents demanding strict action against the installation of statues in public places without prior permission.