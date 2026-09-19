Raksha Khadse Reviews Sports Infra, Athlete Facilities At SAI Kolkata

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre at Salt Lake, Kolkata on Thursday, and reviewed the sports infrastructure, athlete development facilities and support systems available at the facility.

Facility Tour and Athlete Interaction

During the visit, Khadse paid a floral tribute at the Netaji Subhash Bust and subsequently visited the hockey field, where she interacted with trainees and coaches and took feedback on their training, facilities and competitive requirements. She also visited the indoor facilities for gymnastics and table tennis and interacted with athletes and coaches, as per a press release from Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Focus on Sports Science

Khadse visited the Sports Science Department and interacted with sports science staff, reviewing the role of scientific support in athlete development, conditioning, recovery and performance enhancement. The interaction was attended by senior SAI officials, including Regional Director, SAI Kolkata, Sibananda Mishra, Olympians Soma Biswas and Poulami Ghatak, Regional Director, MY Bharat, Dev Kumar Chatterjee, and members of the Indian Women's Rugby Team.

Inspection of New Infrastructure

She emphasised the importance of integrating sports science, nutrition, rehabilitation and performance support with quality coaching and regular competition exposure. The Minister also inspected the new 300-bedded Khelo India hostel and reviewed the accommodation and support infrastructure being developed for athletes. She subsequently visited the archery field and athletics facilities, interacting with coaches and trainees and taking stock of their training requirements.

Review Meeting and Future Commitments

Following the facility inspection, Khadse chaired a review meeting with SAI officials on the functioning of the Regional Centre, including athlete development, infrastructure, coaching, sports science and support systems. She assured continued support from SAI in strengthening sporting opportunities at the grassroots and developing stronger pathways for young athletes to progress towards higher levels of competition.

Strengthening West Bengal's Sporting Talent

Smt. Khadse emphasised that West Bengal's rich sporting culture and talent base can be further strengthened through quality infrastructure, scientific training, quality coaching and greater competition exposure.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that young athletes have access to the facilities, training and support systems required to pursue sporting excellence. (ANI)

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