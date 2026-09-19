Cleanspark Discloses Meta As Georgia AI Data Center Tenant - CLSK Unit Plans Over $2.2B Raise To Fund Buildout



The 20-year lease is expected to generate about $6.6 billion in contracted payments for CleanSpark.

CleanSpark expects average annual net operating income of roughly $330 million. The proceeds will also be used to repay CleanSpark for equity contributions in the project and fund debt-service reserves.

CleanSpark (CLSK) was in the spotlight on Thursday after the company said that it is looking to raise more than $2.2 billion to complete its flagship AI data center project as the Bitcoin miner continues its push into large-scale digital infrastructure.

CleanSpark announced that its subsidiary, CSDC Finance I, plans to offer $2.227 billion of senior secured notes due 2031. The proceeds are expected to primarily fund the remaining construction of its data center facility at Sandersville, Georgia, reimburse CleanSpark for equity contributions in the project, and fund debt-service reserves.

CLSK shares gave up most of their pre-market gains and were trading 1% higher at the time of writing.

CleanSpark Discloses Meta As Data Center Tenant

CleanSpark's investor presentation on Thursday showed that the 175-megawatt Sandersville AI campus is leased to Anviran LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms (META). Meta will guarantee rent and operating expenses.

The 20-year lease is expected to generate about $6.6 billion in contracted payments, with 3% annual rent increases. CleanSpark expects average annual net operating income of roughly $330 million.

The company first announced the data center lease agreement in July but did not specify the tenant at the time.

Last month, CleanSpark said it had ordered and prepaid for all long-lead equipment needed to meet the Sandersville project timeline and had fully funded its anticipated equity contribution to the development.

Sandersville is part of the company's broader transition beyond Bitcoin mining into AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. The company currently controls more than 1.8 GW of capacity across the U.S.

Retail's Take On CLSK

Retail sentiment surrounding CLSK on Stocktwits turned 'neutral' from 'bearish' over the past 24 hours.

One user opined that CLSK has been lagging its peers, and it's going to catch up.

View this Stocktwits post

CLSK shares have climbed more than 11% so far in 2026.

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