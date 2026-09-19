Radisson Resort Saputara: A Farmhouse Feel With A 17-Course Meal

Imagine you're invited by your friend to spend a weekend at her farmhouse. You get a chance to catch up, relive old memories while enjoying the calm and serene environment along with some delicious and curated food items. Not only that, you get to meet some of her other friends and you build a bond that's surreal. Well, this is exactly how I feel about my recent trip to Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara. A quick flight from Delhi to Surat, followed by a scenic three to four-hour road trip, dropped me right into this tranquil hillside haven.

The Food

The culinary experience here is nothing short of extraordinary. I think this property is known for its pure, mindful vegetarian cuisine, and chef Raahul Chaudhary and his team poured hours into preparing an elaborate 17-course meal for us. Every single dish brought its own distinct flavor profile and fusion elements to the table. Going in, I never thought I'd be able to finish it, but it was so brilliantly crafted that I savored every single bit. The surprise was when I woke up the next morning feeling genuinely hungry again. It speaks volumes about the natural, high-quality ingredients they use and the resort's holistic approach to dining, food that deeply nourishes without leaving you feeling uncomfortably weighed down.

The People

What truly sets this resort apart isn't just the architecture or the crisp air quality; it's the people. General Manager Poonam Nair brings a level of passion to her work that you rarely see, even at the most elite luxury properties. She spent the entire afternoon and evening with us, chatting, sharing stories, and genuinely trying to know her guests. Her team runs like a well-oiled machine. Every staff member is highly knowledgeable and acutely aware of their responsibilities, meaning she doesn't have to micromanage. That deeply human, grounded approach to hospitality is a breath of fresh air and completely elevates the stay. I vividly remember interacting with this young and dynamic member of her team- Meera- and how she made sure that I know everything about the property. Her approach was so warm and genuine that it felt less like speaking to a Radisson employee and more like catching up with a friend.

The Stay

The rooms are spacious, perfectly complementing the natural environment. I had this huge balcony where I loved spending time enjoying the view of hills and rains. I noticed some slight moisture on the room walls but it's a minor detail that doesn't detract from the overall brilliance of the location. Beyond the room, the service is impeccable. A standout moment was heading in for a foot spa, an absolute must-do that completely melts away the fatigue of travel, handled by staffs who truly know what they are doing. While the resort has plenty to keep you occupied, its strategic location makes for great day trips. A quick 90-minute drive gets you to Sula Vineyards. Fair warning: the ride is a bit bumpy, and the roads leading up to it could definitely be better. However, once you arrive, the entire environment is quite refreshing. Then you have plenty of other things to do. There is a whole recreational set-up where you can play video and board games and even go cycling. I was also surprised to see the resort running packed with families enjoying quality time with loved ones.

Sound Healing and Friends

I had experienced sound healing in the past but this was special. The whole session took 90 minutes and I was feeling light, fresh and happy by the end of it. Btw, had no idea that there are so many instruments that one can experience during a sound healing session. I highly recommend you try this at the property. My last night at the property was all about catching up with some new friends and Poonam along with her team members. As stated in the beginning, it felt like catching up with a friend in a farmhouse where you get a chance to know some new faces and you build a bond of friendship over good food and ambience. There are two such friends I would like to mention- Chef Sajid (popularly known as Chef Sajid Official on Insta) and Pratik Talreja, an ace photographer also known as sadak_chap on Insta. They were humble and passionate about their work and I had a great time interacting with them along with many other kind souls.

In the End

There is no doubt in my mind to recommend everyone to try visiting this place. I still have the taste of that seventeen-course meal and I get hungry every time I think about it. However, it was the human touch and a sense of belonging that I experienced that made my visit to Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara one of the best stays I ever had.

How to Reach

To reach Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara, let me share some easy options with you as well: 1. Nashik International Airport - approx. 55–80 km, 1.5-2 hours 2. Surat International Airport - approx. 120–165 km, around 2.5–4 hours 3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai- approx. 190–260 km, around 5–6 hours

My Rating: 4.5/5 (Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer tech and auto. Views shared here are personal.)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)