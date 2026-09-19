BJP Lights 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' In Ujjain For PM Modi's Birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin lit the“Aashirwad Ka Diya” (Lamp of Blessing) on Thursday at Ram Ghat along the holy, life-liberating River Shipra in Ujjain. The event took place under the party's nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated public service.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of modern India. "We all extend our heartiest congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister on his birthday and pray for his long and successful life. Today, celebrating the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day), the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' has been launched. This campaign is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment over 25 years of public life toward national service, public welfare, and bringing positive change to the life of the last person standing in society. His extended journey in public life has successfully intertwined the spirit of service and dedication with mass public participation."

Modi's Pro-Poor Governance vs Past Regimes

Targeting opposition, Nabin said,“Earlier, when governments drafted policies, they prioritised vote banks and narrow community interests rather than the poor. But under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the first name on every scheme is that of the poor, and the first address is that of the village-the very foundation of India's identity."

BJP National President emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the nation's 'Pradhan Sevak'. "Earlier, during Congress regimes, when one rupee left Delhi, only 15 paise reached the beneficiary's account. However, our Pradhan Sevak ensured that if one rupee leaves Delhi, the full 100 paise reaches the poor person's bank account. This is our Pradhan Sevak's priority. Today, he is a leader who unites the country under the motto 'Nation First'. Under his guidance, the nation's cultural heritage has been revitalised. Be it the construction of the magnificent Ram Temple on the holy land of Ayodhya or the revitalisation of the sacred land of Mahakal, we all salute him today for these historic milestones."

'Aashirwad Ka Diya': A Symbol of Nation's Blessings

BJP chief stated that seeing the positive transformations in society, the meaningful changes in people's lives, and the growing self-confidence across the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citizens from every section and family are coming together to light the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya'. "This lamp is not merely a symbol, but an expression of the nation's affection, warm wishes, and blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Citizens and saints across the country are praying for his long and distinguished life."

Nabin Justifies 'Seva Diwas' Celebration

BJP National President Nitin Nabin remarked, "Today, we have initiated the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. Many of our opposition colleagues ask why we refer to this day as 'Seva Diwas'. To my friends in the opposition: you merely practised politics, whereas we worked to unite society and advance it. The opposition cannot even comprehend the true meaning of 'service' (seva). When food grains reach the households of 80 crore families across the nation; when, during a crisis like COVID-19, a single leader binds the entire country together and unites the nation with one call; when over 200 crore free vaccine doses are administered; when 12 crore households are provided with toilets; when bank accounts are opened for the poor, granting them access to the banking system and enabling them to live with dignity-why should we not celebrate the birthday of such a leader as Sewa Diwa?"

The divine radiance of hundreds of thousands of earthen lamps across Ram Ghat, Narsingh Ghat, Mahakal Lok, and the Kartik Mela Ground left the entire atmosphere spellbound. Near the Kartik Mela Ground, an enormous portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was illuminated with twinkling earthen lamps, which was also inspected by the National President. The ghats of the Shipra River sparkled brightly, and the entire gathering resonated with devotion, enthusiasm, and public participation, as per the release.

Present on this occasion were Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, State BJP In-Charge Mahendra Singh, BJP National Media Co-Convener Ashish Usha Agrawal, along with a large number of state cabinet ministers, party office bearers, party workers, and local residents.

PM Modi's Global Leadership and 'Antyodaya' Spirit

BJP National President Nitin Nabin stated, "Earlier, whenever our heads of state travelled overseas, they had to struggle just to find a seat in the front row. Today, over 35 to 36 countries across the world have conferred their highest national honors upon India's Prime Minister. This is an honor for all 1.4 billion citizens. It is an honor for the work Narendra Modi has done for this country. It is an honor for the poor, whom he has uplifted. If anyone lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, it is our leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why his acclaim resonates across the globe today. As we celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday today, three key principles are visibly reflected in his life. The first is the spirit of Antyodaya (uplifting the last person).”

Opposition Criticised Over Priorities

The National President added, "Recently, a major BRICS summit took place. The eyes of the entire world were on Delhi, witnessing how global powers are ready to march shoulder to shoulder with India. Yet, our friends in the opposition were busy examining the menu and the food recipes. Could they not see that world leaders came together to plant saplings, delivering a global environmental message under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign? Today, on the Prime Minister's birthday, the whole nation wishes to shower him with blessings."

Attacking the opposition further, he said a grand celebration is taking place as people are lighting the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya'. "I politely tell them: when 4 crore poor families in the country receive permanent houses, and those family members come together to light a lamp and offer blessings to their leader, why should you object? This transformation is the result of Narendra Modi's exemplary leadership."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Party workers and local citizens greeted him warmly at multiple locations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)