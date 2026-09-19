Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8: Luxury Budget Cancelled After Contestants Break Rules!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 saw a very peaceful first week. Mohanlal, in the weekend episode, criticized the contestants for not playing individually. Bigg Boss gave a heavy weekly task to the contestants in the second week. The contestants showed intense rivalry during this task. But Bigg Boss cancelled the final round of the weekly task and the luxury points. The contestants broke the house rules in their extreme competitive spirit.

Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Makes Shocking Claims Against Rohit Sharma: 'GOAT, But Not Good in Bed'

The task required the contestants to prepare food kits for the public as part of the Bigg Boss City construction. The housemates had to pack rice, milk, vegetables, and medicines. These items came through a conveyor belt during the siren intervals. The contestants completely ignored the rules in their rush to grab the items. Bigg Boss noted that the contestants put their hands and heads into the conveyor belt area despite repeated warnings. Bigg Boss immediately announced the cancellation of this round. The luxury points for luxury food items also got cancelled.

Sandali Sinha: What Happened to Tum Bin Star After She Quit Films? Find Out Now!

Rahul Easwar, this week's leader, asked Bigg Boss for one more chance after the announcement. Noby and Jaseela secured the top two spots with the maximum task money. Sumesh, Rajesh, Eldho, Mridula, Sreelaya, Shibina, Gayathri, Tashi, Asif, and Shijin had zero balance in their hands. Bigg Boss asked the leader to directly nominate three people from this zero-balance list for the next eviction. Rahul nominated Shijin, Rajesh, and Mridula. But Mridula shocked everyone in the house. She revealed that she actually had currency with her. Mridula had secretly stolen Anjali's currency.