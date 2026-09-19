Satya Nadella Addresses Ideas4india Forum On India-US Tech Ties

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella addressed the“Ideas4India: Indian American Tech CEOs Forum | Unlocking the Tech Dividend” hosted by the Consulate General of India in Seattle. According to a press release issued by the Consulate General of India, the forum held discussions focusing on strengthening technology cooperation between India and the United States. The forum, held on September 17 as a follow-up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, brought together more than 40 Indian-origin technology CEOs and CTOs from the Greater Seattle and Pacific Northwest technology ecosystem. Nadella, who attended the forum as Guest of Honour, spoke about the growth of Seattle's technology community over the past 35 years and its evolving relationship with India. He described artificial intelligence as a general-purpose technology and said its benefits would depend on its broad diffusion across countries, communities and sectors, according to the press release.

Forum Focuses on India-US Tech Cooperation

The interactive forum provided a platform for Indian-origin technology leaders to share ideas on expanding the India-US technology partnership. Discussions covered AI infrastructure, data centres, semiconductor design and manufacturing, quantum research, talent and skilling, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

More than 40 CEOs and CTOs representing companies and organisations, including Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, OpenAI, Anthropic, Intel, Veeam Software, Helion, Zenoti, Viome Life Sciences and others, participated in the deliberations, the press release said.

Government Commitment and Industry Tributes

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra also addressed the gathering and welcomed the participants' interest in further strengthening the India-US technology partnership. Kwatra reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to ensuring that the country's AI Mission remains anchored in inclusivity, openness, sovereignty, democratised access, safety and trust.

The event also paid tribute to two Indian-origin technology leaders from Seattle who recently passed away -- Samir Bodas, Co-Founder and CEO of Icertis, and S Somasegar, Managing Director of Madrona Venture Group and former Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. The gathering began with a minute's silence in their memory.

Padma Shri Ajay Bhatt, known for his work on USB technology and formerly associated with Intel, also participated in the discussions.

Major Investments and Future Outlook

The press release highlighted the growing two-way nature of India-US technology ties, noting that several companies represented at the forum have significant engineering, research and business operations in India. Microsoft has announced a USD 17.5 billion investment in India between 2026 and 2029, while Amazon has announced plans for a USD 48 billion investment between 2026 and 2030, including expanding AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The Consulate said the“Ideas4India” forum is expected to continue as a platform for deepening India-US technology cooperation, including under the India-US TRUST Initiative, which focuses on connecting innovation ecosystems and advancing collaboration in areas such as AI, quantum technology, semiconductors, space, telecommunications and biotechnology. (ANI)

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