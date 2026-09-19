Rajasthan Tense As Cong Warns Of Deteriorating Situation Over Police 'Baadebandi', Alleges Councillor Harassment

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) Political manoeuvring and the practice of 'baadebandi' have intensified in Rajasthan ahead of elections for mayor, municipal council president and chairperson posts, triggering tensions across the state after the conclusion of the urban local body polls.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra has alleged that police teams visited 13 locations where Congress councillors were being kept together and attempted to exert pressure on them.

He urged the state Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately stop such actions, warning that the situation could deteriorate if the alleged police intervention continues.

The government and the police are yet to publicly respond to Dotasra's allegations.

Following the civic election results and withdrawal of nominations, the equations for board formation in 305 local bodies have become clearer.

Chairpersons have already been elected unopposed in 32 civic bodies. Of these, BJP candidates secured 28 posts, Congress candidates two, and independents two.

The BJP is also in a position to form boards in 18 civic bodies where it does not have a clear majority but can potentially secure the required numbers with the support of independent councillors.

Among the 32 unopposed elections, BJP candidates were elected to two mayoral posts in municipal corporations, five president posts in municipal councils and 21 chairperson posts in municipalities.

Congress candidates were elected unopposed in two bodies, while independents secured two posts.

In four other civic bodies, Congress candidates hold the chairperson's post in two municipalities, while independents hold one municipal council and one municipality post.

A significant development took place in Bharatpur on the final day for withdrawal of nominations for the mayoral election.

Independent candidate Vichitra Singh withdrew her nomination, paving the way for BJP candidate Anuradha Singh to be elected unopposed as mayor. Singh reached the municipal corporation office with her husband, former Bharatpur mayor Shivmangal Singh, and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedam to withdraw her nomination.

Meanwhile, political activity has intensified in Ajmer and Alwar, with independent councillors reportedly being approached by both major parties.

The BJP is yet to officially announce its candidate for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation mayoral election. Sunil Kothari is being discussed as a possible frontrunner, while the names of Rajendra Saini and Deepa Nathawat are being considered for the deputy mayor's post.

The nomination process for the Jaipur mayoral election is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, followed by scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations. Voting will be held on September 25 if required.

Dotasra has alleged that police teams visited 13 locations where Congress councillors were being kept as part of the party's baadebandi arrangements. He alleged that police action was reported at several places, including Kuchera and Barmer.

Dotasra also claimed that Congress councillors from Bikaner were staying at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, where, he alleged, attempts were being made to exert pressure on them. Appealing to the DGP to intervene, Dotasra warned that the government and Rajasthan Police would be held responsible if any councillor came to harm or if the situation escalated into violence.

Political tensions have also risen in Kuchera municipality in Nagaur ahead of the September 21 chairperson election.

BJP candidate Rishi Pal Mirdha and Congress candidate Tejpal Mirdha, who are uncle and nephew, are contesting for the post.

Late Thursday night, Mehad, the brother-in-law of independent councillor Nirvaram of Ward 9, lodged a complaint at Kuchera police station alleging that the councillor had been abducted. Congress candidate Tejpal Mirdha was accused in the complaint. Later, a video of Nirvaram surfaced, in which he reportedly gave a different account of the incident.

The developments have added another layer of political tension to the ongoing efforts by parties to secure the numbers required for control of municipal boards. Elections for municipal chairperson and president posts are scheduled to begin on September 21.

With several bodies witnessing fractured mandates, independent councillors are expected to play a significant role in determining board formation in several municipalities and municipal councils.