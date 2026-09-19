Sanju Samson Vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Gautam Gambhir Explains Tough Selection Call

New Delhi: Indian coach Gautam Gambhir has cleared the air on why young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn't feature in the playing XI for the T20 series against Afghanistan. Gambhir said that the 15-year-old prodigy will have to wait a little longer for his chance to play for Team India.

Vaibhav had entered the Afghanistan series in red-hot form. He was named 'Player of the Series' during the Zimbabwe tour, where he scored 151 runs at a blistering strike rate of 196.10. However, with Sanju Samson's return to the squad, Vaibhav had to sit on the reserve bench, a move that disappointed many fans. He wasn't given an opportunity even in the final match of the series on Thursday, September 17.

Why Sanju instead of Vaibhav?

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir highlighted Sanju's consistent and strong performances for India in recent times. He also confessed that dropping Sanju for Vaibhav during the previous England series was the most difficult decision of his coaching career.

"Sanju has already proved his worth. A World Cup-winning performance doesn't just happen by chance. Dropping Sanju for the England series was perhaps the toughest decision of my coaching career. But sometimes, you have to prioritise a player's form. I wanted to go back to the same team combination that won the T20 World Cup. A player doesn't become bad just because they fail in three or four consecutive matches. The players in a World Cup-winning team don't suddenly become bad after one series," Gambhir said after the match.

Living up to Gambhir's trust, Sanju Samson delivered a stellar performance against Afghanistan, scoring 117 runs, including two half-centuries.

'Vaibhav has to wait'

Gambhir clarified that while Vaibhav Suryavanshi's talent is undeniable, Sanju was always the priority. The coach also assured that when Vaibhav gets his chance, he will be given a long run in the team.

"We have clear communication with Vaibhav; he has to wait for his chance. We know his talent very well. But someone who has been performing well for years will always get priority over a newcomer. When he gets his chance, we will give him a long run. That's how Indian cricket is. We want that kind of competition and talent in the dressing room. Whether you are 15 or 30, sometimes you have to wait for your chances," Gambhir added.

Cricket fans are now hopeful of seeing Vaibhav Suryavanshi on the field in the upcoming Japan T20 series or the Asian Games.

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