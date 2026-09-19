Man Warns Kids Sitting On 9Th-Floor Window Ledge To Catch Rain, Their Mother Confronts Him (WATCH)

A man watching from his balcony spotted two children perched dangerously on the window ledge of a ninth-floor apartment and warned them. Sharad Yadav shared a video on X of children enjoying the rainy weather that quickly became alarming as they were seen sitting on a narrow ledge behind a window grille.

In the video, the children can be seen dangling their hands through the grille to catch raindrops. At one point, they appeared to step outside the window, placing their feet on the narrow board supporting the grille before leaning outward.

आज सुबह से हल्की हल्की बारिश हो रही थी और मैं मेरी बालकनी की तरफ बैठा हुआ था!सामने वाली बिल्डिंग पर मेरी नजर गई तो मैने देखा 9वी मंजिला पर 2 बच्चियां खिड़की पर बैठी हुई थी!बारिश की बूंदों को हाथ से पकड़ते हुए वो बार बार खिड़की की जाली से लटक रही थी!मैने तेजी से आवाज लगाई तो... twitter/pZKbymA9Tr

- SHARAD YADAV (@YadavSharad72) September 17, 2026

While the children seemed to be having fun in the rain, their position several floors above the ground left Yadav deeply concerned. Fearing that even one wrong move or a sudden loss of balance could result in a serious accident, he eventually shouted at them from his balcony and asked them to go back inside.

Startled, the children immediately retreated into the room.

According to Yadav, the children's mother subsequently confronted him over his decision to shout at them. The confrontation left him even more baffled after he believed he had intervened to prevent a potentially dangerous situation.

He wrote, "Now I just can't wrap my head around this: not only is she such a negligent mother, but she's coming over here to argue with me on top of it."

The post sparked a mixed reaction on social media. Several users backed Yadav, arguing that the children could have suffered serious injuries had they slipped or lost their balance.

Others highlighted how seemingly harmless risky behaviour can quickly turn into a tragedy, with people often recognising the severity of such situations only after an accident has already occurred.