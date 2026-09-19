Asian Games: Awake All Night, Pawan Sehrawat Still Has 'Energy' To Carry India's Flag

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 19 (IANS) India kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat is proud to be named India's co-flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony alongside double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker after a late call.

Sehrawat was named India's co-flag bearer after the previously confirmed Tajinderpal Singh Toor was ruled out due to technical issues. Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, Pawan highlighted that he is excited for the Games and is even more excited to carry the Indian flag, and that he has not slept the whole night after learning that he will be a flag-bearer.

"It is a very proud moment for me. We have a practice schedule. Normally, I practise according to the schedule set by our coaches or the IOA. I did not sleep last night. Today, I went to the gym in the morning and came here.

"I have been awake for the whole night. But I still have the energy to carry my nation's flag in my hands. It is a proud situation for me," Sehrawat said in an IOA video.

Sehrawat highlighted that he did not inform anyone at his home but his elder brother, who called him in night. "I told everyone in the morning (flag-bearer news). I did not tell anyone, not even my close ones. I told everyone in the morning. I only informed my elder brother, Ankur. I texted him last night because he gave me a call in the night," he highlighted.

Sehrawat, the 2022 Asian Games gold-medal-winning captain, will be joined by double Paris Games medallist Manu Bhaker, who will carry the Indian tricolour at the opening ceremony. He was eager to share the stage with the decorated shooter. "I have met her before. She is a very motivated athlete. It is a proud moment for me as well. I will go with the Olympic medallist as the flag bearer.

"It is a good moment for me to go with such a big athlete. When I met her for the first time, she gave a very motivating speech. She came to meet the entire Indian team. Today will be our second meeting," he said.