Dharma Is For The Entire Life, Not Just Old Age: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Dharma is a Lifelong Principle, Not Just for Old Age

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that Dharma remains from the beginning to the end of a person's life and is not something meant only for old age. Speaking at the Yuva Dharma Sansad programme in Ujjain, Bhagwat said he was pleased to see young people thinking about Dharma.

“When I heard about the 'Youth Dharma Parliament,' I was pleased to know that the youth are thinking about 'Dharma'. Nowadays, we rarely hear such things. Whenever dharma is mentioned, people say it's a thing for old age,” the RSS Chief said.

Understanding Dharma: Beyond Ego and Fixed Ideas

Bhagwat said the Gita and Ramayana are often considered books to be read after retirement, but said Dharma remains throughout life.“The Gita and Ramayana are considered books to read after retirement, but that's not true at all. Dharma remains from the beginning to the end of life, and everything operates according to it. Whether you believe in it or not, some things run by rules... When a person acts out of ego and thinks that everything is under their control and should happen according to their will, they fall into the delusion that things will be just as they want. But in reality, that's not the case,” he further said.

Bhagwat also said that understanding Dharma requires people to free themselves from ideas that are already fixed in their minds. He said that acting out of ego and believing that everything is under one's control can lead to a delusion that things will happen according to one's wishes. "I am not telling you to empty your minds so that I can fill them with my own thoughts. This knowledge is not mine. But I am saying that if we want to understand Dharma, we first need to free ourselves from certain ideas that are already fixed in our minds. I mentioned one point earlier: Dharma is not something meant for old age. Dharma exists from the beginning of creation and will continue until the end of creation. Everything functions according to it. For me, my Dharma is determined from my birth and continues until my death, because Dharma is the cause of all happiness,” he said. (ANI)

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