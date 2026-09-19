LYNK & CO 08 REACHES 200,000 GLOBAL DELIVERIES

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Hangzhou, China / Timesnewswire / September 19, 2026 – Since its official launch in September 2023, the LYNK & CO 08 has built a strong reputation through its performance, capabilities and customer acclaim. Expanding from the Chinese market to the global stage, the model has now achieved, with a presence across more than 30 countries and regions in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North Africa. In the first half of 2026, the model ranked among the top three best-selling vehicles in its segment in overseas markets including Mexico and Morocco.

Over the past three years, the LYNK & CO 08 has continuously demonstrated its capabilities through a series of demanding challenges. In terms of range, the model set two Guinness World Records: completing the longest distance driven by a plug-in hybrid SUV without refuelling or recharging, covering 1,813 km between Xining and Hami in China; and achieving the longest pure electric range for a plug-in hybrid SUV, travelling 293 km in Toluca, Mexico.

The LYNK & CO 08 has also successfully completed long-distance expeditions through some of the world's most challenging environments. It travelled more than 7,000 km in 14 days from Yining in Xinjiang, China to the Arctic Circle, enduring temperatures as low as -30°C. The vehicle also served as the official expedition vehicle for the QUEST DAKAR 2026 Rally, crossing borders between three African countries and covering 3,200 km of desert terrain in temperatures reaching 41°C, further validating its adaptability and reliability in extreme conditions.

The model has earned a series of prestigious international awards. In design, it received the 2024 Red Dot Product Design Award. In safety, it achieved a five-star Euro NCAP rating in September 2025 and recorded the highest overall score among plug-in hybrid vehicles tested that year. In the market, it has also been recognised with honours such as“Best Premium Plug-in Hybrid SUV of the Year” in Mexico and Morocco's AIVAM Car of the Year 2026 award. From range and safety performance to professional certifications and customer recognition, the LYNK & CO 08 has demonstrated its competitiveness on a global scale.

The true measure of quality is reflected in long-term customer trust. LYNK & CO 08 owners worldwide have collectively driven more than 4.4 billion kilometres, while the highest-mileage individual vehicle has exceeded 540,000 kilometres. The model's active safety systems have helped prevent more than 400,000 potential accidents.

With its combination of advanced electrified performance, intelligent cockpit technologies, comprehensive safety features and premium quality, the LYNK & CO 08 has established itself as a highly regarded premium advanced hybrid SUV for discerning customers around the world.

Globalization is part of Lynk & Co's DNA. Founded in October 2016, Lynk & Co is a global premium new energy brand. From“Born Global” to“Going Global,” globalization is the path the brand was always meant to take. Lynk & Co is committed to global design, global technology, global manufacturing and global sales, with Europe as the starting point of its globalization. Taking new energy products and technologies as its breakthrough, and with global quality and system capabilities as its foundation, Lynk & Co continues to deepen its presence in global markets. The LYNK & CO 08 not only demonstrates the brand's innovative strength, but also showcases its leading position in plug-in hybrid technology to global customers.