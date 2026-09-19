Fact Check: Viral 80S AI Photo Linked To Jewel Thief Case? Here's What Really Happened

A viral claim says an 80s-style AI photo trend helped police catch a 45-year-old jewel thief. Here's a fact check of the story, what reportedly happened and whether the AI photo played a role.

A thrilling story recently went viral on social media. It claimed police used Artificial Intelligence to crack a 45 year old theft case. People said this incident happened in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The story sounds straight out of a movie. But an investigation reveals a big truth. This entire story is completely fake.

Also read:Want Lower Electricity Bill? 7 Easy Power-Saving Tips You Can Try at Home

Viral posts shared a crazy story. A woman allegedly stole a gold chain from a jewellery shop in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in the early 1980s. She escaped, changed her identity, and lived secretly for decades. Recently, she tried the popular 80s AI photo trend for fun and posted her picture online. The original jeweller supposedly saw this photo and recognised her. He informed the police. Cops then arrested the woman, and she confessed to the old crime.

Also read:Best Phones Under Rs 20,000: 6 Top Picks, Performance to Battery - 4 Things to Check Before You Buy

We checked the facts behind this viral news. We found that no such incident ever took place in Ujjain. Ujjain police never reopened any 45 year old case. They did not arrest any woman for an old gold theft. The police department has not released any official statement about this.

Also read:Modha Rathri OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and Where To Watch Rishikanth's Film Online?

Someone originally wrote this story on social media purely for entertainment and satire. Many internet users read this fictional post and believed it. They started sharing the story widely without verifying the actual facts.

Also read:Vibe Movie Review: Kunal Kemmu's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Here's What Viewers Are Saying

An AI photo trend solving a decades old crime sounds very exciting. It feels exactly like a movie plot. However, no such incident happened in real life. This is just a fabricated piece of fake news circulating on the internet.

Also read:Bigg Boss 20 Voting Trends Today: Scout OP, Aasif Khan Or Rohed Khan-Who Will Survive Week 2?