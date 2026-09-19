Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tunisia: Tunis Flood ALERT! Torrential Rain Swamps Streets, Cars Float World News


2026-09-19 04:08:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Torrential rain and thunderstorms lashed Tunisia's capital Tunis, triggering fears of flooding across Greater Tunis. Streets in Zayatin and Al-Tadamun were inundated, with residents wading through rising water and a car becoming stuck beneath a tunnel. Authorities suspended classes at schools and universities as heavy rainfall continued to affect the capital.

MENAFN19092026007385015968ID1111680540



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search