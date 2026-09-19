Tunisia: Tunis Flood ALERT! Torrential Rain Swamps Streets, Cars Float World News

Torrential rain and thunderstorms lashed Tunisia's capital Tunis, triggering fears of flooding across Greater Tunis. Streets in Zayatin and Al-Tadamun were inundated, with residents wading through rising water and a car becoming stuck beneath a tunnel. Authorities suspended classes at schools and universities as heavy rainfall continued to affect the capital.

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