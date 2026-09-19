Nandigram: Congress Candidate Arrested After Mamata Banerjee Backs Him

Congress on Friday claimed that its Nandigram Assembly bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested "within just a few hours after Mamata Banerjee extended her support to him", amid the ongoing political developments surrounding the October 6 by-election. The Congress candidate's alleged arrest came shortly after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her TMC faction would back the Congress candidate in Nandigram, describing Congress as a "sister party" and saying the decision was aimed at strengthening the INDIA bloc.

Mamata Backs Congress to Strengthen INDIA Bloc

"In Nandigram, we are going to give our support to the Congress party. It is for the greater interest of the country. Rejinagar, I will decide later. In Assam, we are not contesting," Banerjee said at a press conference in Kolkata.

Asked by ANI whether Sanchita Pradhan (Dey)'s withdrawal from the Nandigram contest was linked to the party's decision to back Congress, Banerjee said, "No, that is not the case. We had already decided to support the Congress because they have a good candidate."

Banerjee also asserted her hold over the party amid the ongoing symbol dispute, saying, "They do not know that I cannot leave All India Trinamool Congress. It will always be with me until I leave this world. Absolutely dirty game, but we are also ready to fight it out. I want the BJP to go from India. We want solidarity in INDIA Alliance."

Banerjee Attacks BJP

Attacking the BJP over alleged "vote theft", she said, "They looted in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bengal. This 'Jhootha BJP Party', a 'Jumla Party'. Its job is to end democracy, the Constitution and the education system in the country. Even journalists are not spared; if someone speaks out against them, they are arrested. Before us, Uddhav Thackeray faced the same thing. I have no respect for any individual person who is busy only to satisfy the ego of BJP."

Dispute Over TMC Name and Symbol

On the Election Commission's interim order stripping both TMC factions of the party's name and symbol, Banerjee said, "We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party."

"They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga'. Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations," she added.

Nandigram Bypoll Candidates and Schedule

Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) had on Friday withdrawn her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly by-election, leaving the Mamata faction without a candidate in the seat. She reportedly took the decision after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna, accompanied by her husband Satyajit.

The ECI had a day earlier barred both rival TMC factions from using the "All India Trinamool Congress" name and the "Flowers and Grass" symbol, allotting the Mamata faction the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" with the "Football Player" symbol, and the Arup Roy-led faction the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" with the "Envelope" symbol.

Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan from Nandigram, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri and the BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath.

Polling for the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, will be held on October 6, with counting on October 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)